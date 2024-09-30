“Found Guilty”: Woman Shares Dad’s Funny Voice Note Deducting From R100 Daily Allowance
- A daughter on TikTok shared a voice note of her father finding her guilty and sentencing her to allowance deductions
- The father shared that his daughter failed to iron his trousers, causing there to be a delay in his day
- Social media users were stunned by the woman's daily allowance, while others shared how funny they found the voice note
Parents often set clear boundaries and expectations, ensuring their children understand the consequences of their actions. In a hilarious twist, one father took a modern approach by sending a voice note to his daughter, informing her he was deducting money from her daily allowance.
Guilty as charged
A content creator named Tshepang Choeu took to her TikTok account (@tshepangg4) to let app users in on the voice note her father sent her.
In the short audio, Tshepang was found guilty of an offence her father read out. He said:
"For failing to iron my trousers as instructed, as you acknowledged, you are hereby found guilty. And, because this is not the first offence, and you made me late because I thought the trousers were ironed, I find you further guilty."
The daughter was then sentenced to a deduction of R20 from the R100 she received daily.
Father's voice note cracks up Mzansi
While some were surprised that the daughter received R100 daily, others could not help but laugh at the father's voice note to the young woman.
@princes_ssa laughed and said:
"I know your dad is an elite judge."
A surprised @pr3_cious_xiv0 asked:
"You guys go to school with R100 daily?"
@yo.flowergurl shared with app users:
"I thought my dad was the only one doing this. He deducts money almost every day."
@.mantova wrote in the comment section:
"This is so wholesome and hilarious at the same time."
@mpiloe_m jokingly said to Tshepang:
"R20 is too little. He should’ve fined you R50."
@wammz_ comically asked the guilty daughter:
"How do we bail you out?"
@hannahramotsho shared in the comments:
"He found you guilty twice. Girl, you need to make amends. This is a capital crime."
