A daughter on TikTok shared a voice note of her father finding her guilty and sentencing her to allowance deductions

The father shared that his daughter failed to iron his trousers, causing there to be a delay in his day

Social media users were stunned by the woman's daily allowance, while others shared how funny they found the voice note

A young woman shared her father's comical voice note where he stated her allowance deductions. Images: @tshepangg4 / TikTok, @itsshope.rsa / Instagram

Parents often set clear boundaries and expectations, ensuring their children understand the consequences of their actions. In a hilarious twist, one father took a modern approach by sending a voice note to his daughter, informing her he was deducting money from her daily allowance.

Guilty as charged

A content creator named Tshepang Choeu took to her TikTok account (@tshepangg4) to let app users in on the voice note her father sent her.

In the short audio, Tshepang was found guilty of an offence her father read out. He said:

"For failing to iron my trousers as instructed, as you acknowledged, you are hereby found guilty. And, because this is not the first offence, and you made me late because I thought the trousers were ironed, I find you further guilty."

The daughter was then sentenced to a deduction of R20 from the R100 she received daily.

Watch the video below:

Father's voice note cracks up Mzansi

While some were surprised that the daughter received R100 daily, others could not help but laugh at the father's voice note to the young woman.

@princes_ssa laughed and said:

"I know your dad is an elite judge."

A surprised @pr3_cious_xiv0 asked:

"You guys go to school with R100 daily?"

@yo.flowergurl shared with app users:

"I thought my dad was the only one doing this. He deducts money almost every day."

@.mantova wrote in the comment section:

"This is so wholesome and hilarious at the same time."

@mpiloe_m jokingly said to Tshepang:

"R20 is too little. He should’ve fined you R50."

@wammz_ comically asked the guilty daughter:

"How do we bail you out?"

@hannahramotsho shared in the comments:

"He found you guilty twice. Girl, you need to make amends. This is a capital crime."

