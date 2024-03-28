A South African woman pranked her dad by sending him a photo of fake money and pretended she found it

Her dad, believing it to be real cash, panicked in a voice note telling her to hide it and avoid the police

Mzansi viewers loved the prank, with many commenting on the dad's hilarious reaction

A woman sent her dad a photo of fake money and pretended she found it in the trash. Image: @harris_186

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman pulled a hilarious prank on her father, making him believe she had stumbled across bags of money.

Daughter pranks dad

Harris (@harris_186) posted a TikTok video showing her a WhatsApp chat between her and her father after sending him a photo of two plastic bags with wads of cash inside each of them.

Harris explained that she found the bags when she was taking out the trash where she was staying and asked him what she should do with the money as she was considering taking it to the police station.

Responding in a voice note, the father was initially confused about advising his daughter on what to do with the money. He told her to hold on to it and keep it safe and also consult her mother about the matter.

The father sends a nother voice note and tells his daughter to not make the mistake of going to the police by any means and keep the money safe.

Harris responds that she is already at the police station, prompting her dad, who was growing frustrated, to panic and urge her to hold on to the money as she would lose out on her newfound fortune.

Watch the funny video below:

SA amused by father's reaction to bags of money

Mzansi netizens erupted with laughter in the comments section as they poked fun at the father's reaction, which was riddled with panic, frustration and wit.

MveloMkhize responded:

"Amaphoyisa ayingozi Kanjani manje."

kingofthehillz031 replied:

"Ibeke safety."

nokubongwamthethwa commented:

"Ungatsheli noyedwa umngani wakho" ."

Nobuhle obendalo said:

“'Wena Khanyi awuzwa ubuye uhlale ngamadlebe angaz noma washawa iwona ama phoyisa namasosha ngeskhathi ku luthwa' ."

Minenhle Myende responded:

"Ayibe safety Leyo Mali ."

Siyabonga said:

"Thinta umawakho ngiyayithanda lena."

Mehluko The England commented:

"Ifuna isiwasho."

Woman plays lobola prank on dad

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman's lobola prank on her family almost gave her dad a heart attack!

A video posted by flamingo_zee1 shows her mother reading a lobola letter which she wrote to prank her fam.

In the video, the mother reads the first few sentences of the lobola letter wherein the family says they would send representatives to conduct lobola negotiations in June.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News