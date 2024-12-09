A married South African man shared a video of his antics during a church service on social media

The guy is clearly not about that church life but decided to keep himself busy during the service

The video sparked mixed reactions from TikTok users, and some are dragging him in the comments section

A man who was forced to attend church by his wife shared visuals of the service. Image: @neogratitudemmola

Source: TikTok

Eish nothing is private with content creators. A married man gave Mzansi a peek at his time in church.

SA man films church service

He claims his wife forced him to go, but instead of keeping it lowkey, he decided to record his boredom during the service.

From capturing the worshipping congregants to pulling out a refreshing drink, his antics in the video on the TikTok account @neogratitudemmola had many netizens shaking their heads.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Church attendance advice for couples

According to experts, nagging your spouse about attending church won’t encourage them and may actually drive them further away. Instead of repeatedly bringing up church, let your life be the message and respect your spouse’s decisions, even if you disagree.

Watch the video below:

The comments section is lit with opinions! On one side, viewers are saying he should have stayed home. On the flip side, some are arguing that he will adjust to the setting in time.

See some comments below:

@Faith_ suggested:

"Next time o sale please. 😭😭 You not ready."

@NtatePetje stated:

"You even bought an energy drink. 😭😭😂"

@Wonder.DCG shared:

"Don't worry my brother some of us also acted like that at one point, but God will give you a reason to pray and attend church every day."

@Reigh mentioned:

"Just remember the Lord is watching you."

@Bianca commented:

"Just took away my like shame, ngoba angiwuthandi udoti."

@MaZulu. wrote:

"May this type of love never locate me. This is why the bible clearly states, do not be unequally yolked with unbelievers."

@MARY-ANNE wrote:

"You're a grown man, if you didn't want to go you shouldn't have."

@bongekabongeka5 asked:

"So you wanted this to be a joke right?"

Church-related stories spark SA's reaction

A Mzansi man was publicly shamed for disrespecting a ZCC bishop’s photo in a social media post.

A church congregation’s heartfelt gesture of buying groceries for their pastor left South Africans unimpressed.

A viral video featuring funny church outfits has caused a major stir in South Africa, leaving Mzansi in uproar with reactions like, "Absolutely Not!"

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News