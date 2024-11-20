A man is under fire for a TikTok post involving ZCC Bishop Lekganyane’s image during a viral challenge

His take on the Biri Marung challenge didn’t land, as viewers found his act disrespectful to sacred beliefs

Netizens called him out in the comments and demanded he show consideration for other people’s religions

A photo of Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane got tongues wagging. Image: Stock photo and Phill Magakoe

TikTok challenges can be entertaining, but this one missed the mark. A South African man is facing backlash after holding a beer to the mouth of an image of Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane.

TikTok challenge goes too far

His take on the Biri Marung challenge quickly gained traction on the platform. But for all the wrong reasons. It seems the post was meant to be funny, but offended many viewers, especially ZCC members.

ZCC members express outrage

The ZCC is one of the largest Christian denominations in Southern Africa. It's no surprise the usage of the bishop’s picture in the challenge, sparked outrage instead of laughs.

See the picture here:

People are going off in the comments section. Many spoke about respecting religions and sacred symbols.

See some reactions below:

@maggy_p2 said:

"Me waiting for them to threaten you about him. 😂"

@bonzaza36 stated:

"Sòrry mara let's respect other people's religions. 😭"

@dribza.egh posted:

"You don't know what you're doing. May God forgive you."

@kedibonesharonk mentioned:

"O mozwalane but o busy le picture ya Bishop why o saye ZCC once."

@kgto800 commented:

"Aaaah boy! You need to ask first why the picture is there. It's not a joke broer!"

@tsakeeeeeeeeeee wrote:

"Our generation is doomed! 😂😂😂"

@grippa_van_radingwana typed:

"This is not funny! I see blasphemy over the Zion Christian Faith disciples. Preach life not doom my brother."

@champion_mph0 added:

"Your life will never be the same."

@user8663616427210 said:

"Yeah true He needs prayers on a serious note."

