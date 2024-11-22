A Mzansi woman posted a TikTok video after her mjolo experience left her heartbroken and in tears

She mentioned how she remained single for a long time but still managed to pick the wrong guy

While some offered sympathy, others joked about her decision to cry on TikTok for the world to see

A woman broke down in tears over a failed relationship. Image: @janet49363

Mjolo strikes again, and this time, it’s leaving flames in its wake. A heartbroken woman took to TikTok to post a tearful video about her failed relationship.

Finding the right partner

Her story is stirring emotions all over the platform. She explained how her mjolo efforts ended in disappointment.

"Gave mjolo a chance again and still got dribbled. After I was single for so long and picky, I still managed to pick the wrong one."

The video on the TikTok account @janet49363 shows the woman uncontrollably weeping over a table.

Heartbreak video moves Mzansi people

The clip has racked up over 83,000 views and her heartbreak struck a chord with some Mzansi people.

Watch the video below:

Many offered words of comfort, telling her to stay strong. However, others found humour in the situation, joking about her crying on camera.

See some comments below:

@zandilekatbotsoer stated:

"Askies but I find this very funny. 😂😂😂"

@umagumede98 suggested:

"Chomi finish crying and go back again. 🤣🤣 It's part of life."

@mamelato93 posted:

"No formula hence you must have 2 to 3 it doesn’t hurt that much. 😂😂 Sorry!"

@masegomodisane20 asked:

"How did you feel after stopping the camera from recording? I'm just curious! 😭"

@la_nzuza mentioned:

"If you love him forget it shem! It’s the one you don’t like that will not give you a heartbreak."

@xols_xols said:

"Ba wrong bonke my sister. 🤣 Wena just pick your poison and expect nothing. You'll be the happiest woman, not forgetting to have your own money. 👌🏿"

@thandie_yawu wrote:

"Ungakhali thula sisi and vuka uzithintithe."

@lecoconut21 added:

"Am I the only one too proud to cry? 😂😂 Askies sis."

@MotlatlaKgothatso typed:

"As someone who also got dribbled not so long ago, I fully support you when you're crying. It's going to be okay, you're going to heal.❤️"

