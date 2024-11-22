“I Was Single for So Long and Picky: Mzansi Woman Shares Tearful Video About Failed Mjolo
- A Mzansi woman posted a TikTok video after her mjolo experience left her heartbroken and in tears
- She mentioned how she remained single for a long time but still managed to pick the wrong guy
- While some offered sympathy, others joked about her decision to cry on TikTok for the world to see
Mjolo strikes again, and this time, it’s leaving flames in its wake. A heartbroken woman took to TikTok to post a tearful video about her failed relationship.
Finding the right partner
Her story is stirring emotions all over the platform. She explained how her mjolo efforts ended in disappointment.
"Gave mjolo a chance again and still got dribbled. After I was single for so long and picky, I still managed to pick the wrong one."
The video on the TikTok account @janet49363 shows the woman uncontrollably weeping over a table.
Heartbreak video moves Mzansi people
The clip has racked up over 83,000 views and her heartbreak struck a chord with some Mzansi people.
Watch the video below:
Many offered words of comfort, telling her to stay strong. However, others found humour in the situation, joking about her crying on camera.
See some comments below:
@zandilekatbotsoer stated:
"Askies but I find this very funny. 😂😂😂"
@umagumede98 suggested:
"Chomi finish crying and go back again. 🤣🤣 It's part of life."
@mamelato93 posted:
"No formula hence you must have 2 to 3 it doesn’t hurt that much. 😂😂 Sorry!"
@masegomodisane20 asked:
"How did you feel after stopping the camera from recording? I'm just curious! 😭"
@la_nzuza mentioned:
"If you love him forget it shem! It’s the one you don’t like that will not give you a heartbreak."
@xols_xols said:
"Ba wrong bonke my sister. 🤣 Wena just pick your poison and expect nothing. You'll be the happiest woman, not forgetting to have your own money. 👌🏿"
@thandie_yawu wrote:
"Ungakhali thula sisi and vuka uzithintithe."
@lecoconut21 added:
"Am I the only one too proud to cry? 😂😂 Askies sis."
@MotlatlaKgothatso typed:
"As someone who also got dribbled not so long ago, I fully support you when you're crying. It's going to be okay, you're going to heal.❤️"
Heartbroken man cries in a taxi over failed mjolo
Similarly, Briefly News reported that one South African man was recorded crying his eyes out because of a woman.
The poor guy couldn’t hold back his tears after realising the relationship was over. His heartbreak was captured in a video on the TikTok account. The guy was surrounded by caring gents who tried their best to ease his pain.
