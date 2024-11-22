A woman celebrated the fact that she has no siblings to share her inheritance with in a TikTok video

The footage shows the lush property that will one day belong to her and she's overjoyed about that

Netizens debated her luck, with some warning about life’s surprises and others wishing they were in her shoes

A woman expressed her excitement about her inheritance. Image: @on_tina

Source: TikTok

TikTok is buzzing with a mix of laughs and debates after a woman posted about her stress-free inheritance.

Woman gushes about having no siblings

As an only child, she took to the platform to show off the property she’s set to inherit. She wasn’t shy about celebrating her sibling-free status.

“Thank you, Lord! At least I have no sibling to fight over inheritance—it’s all mine,” she declared in the text on the clip."

Woman gives Mzansi at her family home

The clip gave netizens a glimpse of the family property on a rainy day. It seems like it's a nice neighbourhood too, so a win is a win. Lol!

The video was posted on the TikTok account @on_tina on 20 November and currently has 75K views and counting.

Watch the video below:

While some viewers admired her luck, others reminded her to stay humble. Because you never know what’s around the corner!

See some comments below:

@archiediane joked:

"Your uncles watching from a distance. 😂😂😂😂"

@_Calcuta commented:

"Say you are the only child to your mother, as for your dad wait for the surprise ahead. 😂😂"

@ferd_andai wrote:

"Mzae laughing silently while texting his eldest son. 😂😂"

@bettym171 mentioned:

"😂 This is me but there's no inheritance."

@yhjjfv1246 stated:

"Same! 😂😂 Being an only child but I envy people with siblings bana."

@natalisa_b posted:

"You better make sure your parents have a will dear. Usually, kids outside the marriage emerge when the father passes on."

@snipermbaya said:

"Don't be so sure! After your dad's passing on and before the burial day that's when you will assured."

@ViolenceTIK added:

"Uncles watching this and laughing. 😂😂😂"

Woman gets fancy pots and inheritance from mom

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that getting a prized family gift or inheritance is quite the rite of passage as an adult.

A surprised woman experienced this when her mom gave her the family pots and inheritance, the catch is that her mom is still alive. She posted a snap of the pots on Twitter and got Mzansi talking about the things that their parents leave behind.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News