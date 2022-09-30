A woman went online to announce that she had received fancy pots and an inheritance from her mom while still alive

Parents passing down precious family gifts and heirlooms is a tradition as old as time and is seen as a good act

The topic inspired a very lively discussion amongst South Africans, who talked about their own experiences

Getting a prized family gift or inheritance is quite the rite of passage as an adult. A surprised woman experienced this when her mom gave her the family pots and inheritance, the catch is that her mom is still alive.

A fortunate lady got her mom's inheritance and pots while she was still alive, inspiring a discussion amongst SA peeps. Images: @tshidi_dope/ Twitter

@tshidi_dope posted a snap of the pots on Twitter and got Mzansi talking about the things that their parents leave behind.

The topic spread like wildfire throughout the comments section. Many people had a grievance about the pots their moms keep. Peeps wonder when it will be their turn to keep them, while others want them because of their value.

The woman's pots also seem to look pricey and are in good condition. Mzansi commented about how lucky she was to get them. See the comments below:

@BuhleMahlangu14 said:

"After my now Ex Paid Lobola his Mom gave me this set as a engagement gift when mina her son separated she took back her pots "

@missleejoyful mentioned:

"As a brand ambassador for AMC. You will never buy pots ever again ❤️❤️❤️"

@BeaulaLamar commented:

"Yoh, you are so fortunate! My mom has had it for over 10 years and refuses to use it."

@pakisomasilo posted:

@LuciaZondo commented:

"My wedding present from my mom, will use them when I build my expensive kitchen, can't put an 8k pot on a 3.5 defy stove soze... "

@booshleeS said:

"Lucky you... my aunts stole my mother’s pots before her body hit the ground "

@ThatoMutle shared:

@lipolelo13 commented:

"My mom would never You are loved "

@mantje_ts said:

"Lemme text my mom and show her what other moms are doing. I'll keep you posted."

