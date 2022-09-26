A toddler painted her infant sibling white with cream, which left the mom deeply puzzled and shocked

The clip highlight the absolutely bizarre mischief children can get up to when left alone unsupervised

Folks across South Africa loved the clip and found it absolutely hilarious because of the mother's side-splitting reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The naughty and strange fun toddlers get up to will always be memorable. One mother found this out the hard way when she walked in on her toddler and baby covered in cream in a funny clip.

A small child painted her younger sibling with cream and made her mother shocked. Images: @KGstoneSA/ Twitter. JGI, Jamie Grill/Getty Images

Source: UGC

The gut-busting video was posted online by @KGstoneSA and attracted humorous comments from South Africans who absolutely adored the odd Twitter post.

The things toddlers get up to can really leave one deeply puzzled and amused. Leaving them unsupervised is usually a recipe for disaster, considering that any wild or bizarre thing could happen at any time.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

This clip is a perfect example of this situation. It leaves more questions on the table without any answers. Why would the little girl do it? Why didn't the baby cry out to mom? Why did she interrogate the infant? These questions don't really need to be answered but can be asked.

South Africans were also curious about what happened, but most of them found the mom's reaction super funny. See the responses below:

@Thato7Mk commented:

"They are a handful especially when they start walking "

@Ntswalo_L asked:

"Why is she dragging the infant into this "

@Sputin__ posted:

@Yow_Tee mentioned:

" 'Wenah uthuleleni' I'd be shocked nnami haa!"

@XFepane said:

"The face of the baby "

@Gatsheni1011 posted:

@Lindt4u commented:

"Not ingane finding herself on the crime scene."

@ndazchrisnat mentioned:

" What is happening here again... The face of the baby killed me."

SA citizens go into defense as tourists discuss corruption, low wages, and other horrifying Mzansi issues

In another story, Briefly News previously reported that while Mzansi is not a perfect country, it is our home. So, when someone has something bad to say about it, best believe our people will be on the frontline to defend it.

It is no secret that our government is corrupt, people are jobless, and the country is on the brink of crippling. However, according to SA peeps, that does not give anyone who is not from here a right to diss our beloved country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News