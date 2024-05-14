Total Ninja prices and activities in South Africa (updated for 2024)

Total Ninja is an activity and fitness centre that has become one of South Africa's favourite places to let loose and have fun. The brand is designed for those of all ages and fitness levels to enjoy themselves, with something for everyone. How much is the entry at Total Ninja?

According to Total Ninja's website, they are Africa's largest inflatable and obstacle course and were inspired by the popular TV show Ninja Warrior. The company has four branches, including one at Norhgate, Stoneridge, Black River Park, and Kolonade.

The attraction is top-rated thanks to its wide variety of activities suited to adventure-seekers, from someone looking for some light-hearted fun to others wanting to challenge their current fitness level. What are the current Total Ninja prices?

Total Ninja prices

The Total Ninja price list includes four age, suggestions, and difficulty options. The first option is the mini Ninja, designed for children between zero and four. For R80 per child, kids enjoy a full hour of light-hearted fun in a dedicated area to ensure safety.

You can opt for another mini-ninja option, which includes the same rules, but the timeframe is two hours. The pricing for the two-hour option is R120 per child.

The third payment option is the complete Ninja, designed for children over five and adults of all ages. The all-access ticket, priced at R160 per person, provides an exciting hour-long fitness experience. Alternatively, choose a two-hour whole ninja experience at R240 per person.

Can adults do Total Ninja?

Total Ninja prides itself on having something for everyone. The attraction has designed various designated areas for children to stay safe without any risk of older children or adults accidentally injuring them. Those of all ages and fitness levels can enjoy the attractions' activities.

Total Ninja activities

What does the exciting adventure spot include in its fast-paced activities? Here are the main attractions and activities at Total Ninja:

Mini Ninja inflatable

The Mini Ninja inflatable course is designed for children between zero and four to maximise their experience with minimal risk of injury. It is exciting yet safe, with all of the obstacles being easy and the inflatable nature of each activity helping to soften the blow if a child does fall or stumble.

Mini Ninja soft play

the soft play section is a slight step up from the inflatable section for toddlers to enjoy. This colourful obstacle course has various climbing frames for younger children to challenge themselves in an environment with kids their age. Other activities included, such as stepping stones, rollers, a snake forest, bag blitz and roller fun to help increase motor skills while having fun.

Total Ninja inflatable course

The Total Ninja inflatable course is a massive step up from the children's inflatable park but is still challenging for those wanting to enjoy a workout while having fun. You can climb, jump, slide, and swing across the different obstacles with minimal risk of injury.

Total Ninja fixed obstacle course

The fixed obstacle course is ideal for those looking to challenge themselves, with four courses within this fixed area that increase in difficulty as you progress. The company emphasises that the final course is incredibly challenging for even the fittest of individuals, which helps provide an incentive to train and return to complete the challenging last course finally. There is also a wipeout area, warped wall, strike arena, and dodge attack.

How much are the Total Ninja socks?

The attraction sells safety and hygiene socks designed to protect feet from germs while offering a grip to avoid slipping. These socks must be worn during every session, and the price of Total Ninja socks is R45. Once you have used them in the course, they are yours to keep.

Does Total Ninja have a café?

Each branch has a wheelchair-accessible café with a spectator's area, helping you see the action or watch your children while enjoying a delicious meal. The Total Ninja menu includes wraps, burgers, toasted sandwiches, fish, salads, pizzas, and platters. There is also a deli, desserts, drinks, and a separate kids' menu.

Total Ninja specials

Total Ninja prices are decreased when you purchase a family ticket at R505, saving you R135. The tickets include four people for one hour per person, with the tickets being for two adults and two children under 16 or one adult ticket and three children under 16.

There is also a hot meal offer for those wanting to fuel up and catch a bite. Purchasing a two-hour Total Ninja ticket can get you a hot email from the children's menu free of charge. The offer is available from Monday to Friday, does not apply to any other ticket option, and does not include drinks.

The group booking discount gives you 10% off the standard fees for groups of 20 or more. They can accommodate up to 150 people per group, and the special is only valid from Monday to Friday for those with a minimum of 20 people or more. A loyalty programme is also for those keen to revisit the exhilarating obstacle course.

Is Total Ninja free on your birthday?

Those who celebrate their birthday on the same day visiting the attraction are lucky as they receive special treatment and an extra free hour to enjoy the courses. You must bring your ID book to prove your birthday is on the relevant day.

Can you go to Total Ninja without booking?

The company suggests that the Total Ninja booking process be done online to avoid disappointment if the attraction is fully available. Those obtaining Total Ninja tickets online must complete the waivers before arrival to avoid any delays, as the company may not be able to make up for any lost time by filling in the waivers at the premises.

There are Total Ninja locations in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Pretoria. Here are their details:

Cape Town

Black River Park, The Warehouse, 2 Fir St, Observatory, Cape Town

TEL: 021 745 3089

Johannesburg

Corner Modderfontein & Hereford Rd, Stoneridge Centre, Edenvale, Johannesburg, 1609

TEL: 010 630 0611

Pretoria

Shop LG41, Kolonnade Shopping Centre Sefako Makgatho Dr, Montana Park, Pretoria, 0159

TEL: 012 630 0360

Total Ninja prices vary depending on age and course chosen. However, each course is reasonably priced, and the venue offers something for everyone, from the tiniest tots to adults looking to challenge their fitness limits.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility.

