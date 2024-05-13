Eugene Zwane, a former PSL player, says Kaizer Chiefs were better when his cousin, Arthur, coached the side

Zwane, the father of current star Samkhelo, says coach Cavin Johnson has failed to impress during his tenure as interim boss

Local football fans believe the Soweto club has several issues to address if they are to recover their form

Arthur Zwane was better than Cavin Johnson as the coach of Kaizer Chiefs, says a former PSL star. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

Former Orlando Pirates star Eugene Zwane says his cousin Arthur did a better job as Kaizer Chiefs coach than Cavin Johnson.

Zwane, whose son Samkhelo struggles to get regular time at Chiefs, said interim coach Johnson failed the club.

Eugene Zwane says Kaizer Chiefs have gone backwards

Speaking to FARPost, Zwane said the side, fighting for eighth place in the PSL this season, had to be more patient with his cousin.

Zwane said:

“Ntseki came in, it was worse, and now Johnson, even more worse. So, I think supporters are learning that sometimes you mustn’t rush trophies. His [Arthur’s] stats, compared to what you’re seeing now, are a little bit better. So, it’s a matter of time and space, nothing to do with their ability.”

Amakhosi fans say Chiefs have many issues to address

Amakhosi fans took to social media to voice their frustrations over the side’s struggles this season as they feel massive changes are needed.

Cash Motene says Chiefs are the problem:

“Look, these players are playing for the wrong team. Not that they are not good enough, just the team itself is problematic.”

Dee Mukhuwa Damas says Chiefs need an overseas coach:

“Chiefs need a coach from overseas, not this experiments. We were going to be far if not for these experiments.”

Veza Malahle blames the fans:

“Our fan base is the reason we are failing our club as fans, to be honest.”

Mulavhe Manaha agrees:

“True.”

Sling De Champ disagrees:

“No, Arthur Zwane is the reason Chiefs is like this.”

Replacing Cavin Johnson could cost Kaizer Chiefs big

According to a Briefly News source, Kaizer Chiefs could have to dig deep into their pockets to replace current interim coach Cavin Johnson.

The Soweto club is searching for a new coach for next season, and the source said the club is expecting the replacement to come at a high price.

