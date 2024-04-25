Promising Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Samkelo Zwane is looking for more game time after only seven appearances this season

The player’s agent, Mike Makaab, says Chiefs are hesitant to play Zwane as they are currently struggling for form in the PSL

Fans admire the 22-year-old and are hoping the new Kaizer Chiefs coach will make better use of the talented midfielder

Talented midifleder Samkelo Zwane has only played seven matches this season. Image: Kaizer Chiefs FC

22-year-old midfielder Samkelo Zwane has had little time to show his skills this season as his appearances have been limited.

His agent, Mike Makaab, says Chief's struggling form has made it difficult for them to take a chance with Zwane, who has been tipped for success by former winger Junior Khanye.

Samkelo Zwane wants to play

Zwane is admired by Amakhosi fans, as confirmed in the tweet below:

Speaking to Soccer Laduma, Makaab said the issue of Zwane's limited game time has been discussed between the player and the club.

Makaab said:

"I don’t think it’s a matter of the coach. I think it’s because the team is struggling to get any sort of consistency. It’s difficult to blame the technical staff for not wanting to play young players.”

Zwane is not the only youngster waiting for more game time at the Amakhosi after teen winger Mfundo Vilakazi recently signed a senior contract.

Fans admire Zwane

Despite his limited playing time this season, the talented Zwane has earned the admiration of the Amakhosi faithful.

Lindile KaPhumelele Tshangisa Stuurman is a fan:

"This boy is better than most of our central midfielders; he blossomed very well until Ntseki came. Arthur Zwane was not giving him preferential treatment. The boy is quality."

Modise Pholoholo backs Zwane:

"The only problem with Samkelo is defending, but overall he is a quality player. He needs to improve his marking prowess and play for the team. Most of our youngsters play for the fame."

Percy Malapane admires Zwane:

"My favourite player at Chiefs."

Tavhanyani Mainganye says the new coach could help Zwane:

"Let's see what the new coach will do with the boys."

Arnoldinho PK thinks Zwane needs a new team:

"Pirates is waiting for you, boi. Your father was playing there."

Cavin Johnson has a new job at Kaizer Chiefs

As reported by Briefly News, interim Kaizer Chiefs coach will return to his role as head of youth development next season.

Johnson was initially hired for the role in September 2023 but switched roles after coach Molefi Ntseki was fired a month later.

