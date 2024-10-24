Mzansi peeps were stunned by rapper Khuli Chana for being a present father to his son Leano-Laone Zion Morule

The cute father and son duo shared adorable snaps of them together online, and they looked so much alike

Fans could not get enough of the picture, and they gave them their flowers for being the cutest pair

Khuli Chana and his son Leano-Laone Zion Morule stole hearts. Image: Oupa Bopape via Getty Images/ @khulichana01

South Africans just love cute family content, and the Morules always bring it. This time, Motswako rapper Khuli Chana shared a selfie with his son that melted hearts.

Khuli Chana and son steal the show

Tswa Daar hitmaker Khuli Chana took a snap with his son Leano-Laone Zion Morule, who he shares with DJ Lamiez Holworthy.

The cute father-son duo was in the car when they took the selfie, and netizens could not get over how adorable they were and how much they resembled each other.

@__T_touch shared the picture with the caption, "Khuli Chana & his kid 🔥."

Mzansi reacts to the picture of Khuli and his son

Social media users could not get enough of the picture, so they gave them their flowers for being the cutest pair.

@mna_qhudeni

"Leano is getting cuter each time I see him."

@_Lolo_Pat

"They are so cute 🔥🔥"

@Melusi_Mokone

"It’s crazy how the kid looks like Khuli and at the same time looks like the Mother Lamiez.🔥🔥They look good, son and dad moments. Priceless.😭"

@__T_touch

"Mfana, it's unusual 🔥"

@shiluvankuna

"They grow so fast."

@BafanaSurprise

"They are so perfect, this is really beautiful 🔥🔥"

@Slangforever

"No DNA test needed here 🤝💯🏆😂"

@LindiweGcaba

"They look alike."

@FloraAcetyra

"They look happy together. Son and dad moments are priceless."

@ribz_rb

"A present and active dad is all a child needs."

Lamiez and son stun in matching outfits

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lamiez Holworthy shared an adorable picture on Instagram showing people that she is thriving in motherhood.

South African DJ Lamiez Holworthy had people buzzing about a moment she caught with her son, Leano, whom she shares with Khuli Chana. Netizens were gushing after seeing DJ Lamiez Holworthy and her kid in cute matching outfits.

