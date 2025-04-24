Former Muvhango actress Buhle Samuels showed off 2 Porsches on her social media account between 2022 and 2024

Samuels topped Twitter trends on Wednesday, 23 April for reportedly acquiring her second Porsche fraudulently

South Africans and fans of the actress took to social media this week to react to the fraud allegations

Kings of Joburg actress Buhle Samuels made headlines this week when it was reported she's in legal trouble over her high-end Porsche SUV, which she showed off in August 2024.

The talented actress, who was previously married to businessman Thando Sonqishe also showed off another Porsche on her Instagram account in 2022.

News24 reported in 2022 that Samuels took to her Instagram account two days after she tied the knot to share pictures of her new Porche. Samuels' new Porsche Carrera 4s was worth R3 million.

Social media user @Mzansi_Trust and controversial blogger, Musa Khawula reported in May 2024 on his X account that the actress' former husband, Thando Sonqishe took back the Porsche, he gifted her.

South Africans respond to Samuels' fraud allegations

@sibongilenduna replied:

"One question when did the dealership realise that no man, this can't be right?"

LozaKhumo replied:

"Okusalayo wa mosha umshato ka Asavela. Karma will always follow you."

Zama_wakwa wrote:

"I can’t believe I had to park and read this one! I’m laughing in Asavela’s voice… She Owns the Quickest 'Karma Fast Food Outlet'."

Linda7066 said:

"She must beg us like please, please, please, and another please in the end for us to concentrate on Pope Francis death in Vatican."

Zucket_Punguzwa wrote:

"These girls must go work before they start explaining themselves again and it’s easier that way."

Matsie_n said:

"Karma ya these days e bhora byang. They dnt even reach the anniversary date mxm."

StylebySA replied:

"Content will kill us one day and these girls put unnecessary pressure on themselves because really we don't care."

Buhle Samuels' second Porsche

Social media entertainment channel, MDNnews reported in August 2024 that the former Muvhango actress, Buhle Samuels showed off another Porsche on her birthday.

Samuels, who celebrated her new wheels on her Instagram account is reportedly facing fraud and forgery charges related to the luxury Porsche SUV.

Maphepha Ndaba reports that the actress was allegedly dragged to court over allegations of fraud. It is alleged that she forged signatures to obtain the expensive automobile, however, Samuels refutes all the allegations.

The Kings of Joburg actress on Wednesday, 23 April confirmed that the matter is before the court.

“The allegations are false. The truth will reveal itself in due course,” she told Maphepha Ndaba.

Samuels is expected to return to court on 16 May 2025.

