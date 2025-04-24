Actress Asavela Mqokiyana paid tribute to former Isidingo actor Don Mlangeni Nawa at his memorial service

The former Isibaya actress hinted in her speech that Mlangeni Nawa was there for her during her divorce in 2024

South Africans, Mlangeni Nawa's family, and industry colleagues also bid farewell to the award-winning thespian on Thursday, 24 April

Asavela Mngqithi says late actor Don Mlangeni Nawa was there for her last year during her divorce.

Former Abomama actress Asavela Mqokiyana paid tribute to the legendary actor Don Mlangeni, who passed away on Wednesday, 16 April at 65 years.

Mqokiyana was among the actors who paid tribute to the Isidingo and The Estate actor at his memorial service on Thursday, 24 April.

"I met Bab Don at an audition in 2019, and we connected, and I was a fan. Baba Don didn't like fans. It was only in 2021 that truly sparked a beautiful friendship."

"What struck me the most about Bab Don was his wisdom and fatherly affection. We shared a birthday month, and he would call every year on my birthday," says the actress.

Mqokiyana adds that during one of the most challenging times of her life (last year) she called Baba Don.

The former Isibaya actress may be referring to her 2024 divorce with the father of daughter, Vuyisa Mqokiyana, though the actress does not mention what she went through last year in her tribute video.

The actress made headlines in 2024 when she took to her Instagram account to post pictures of herself outside the KZN Division of the High Court dressed in a black dress, which led to her fans to assume that she's no longer married.

[Watch Asavela's tribute from 1:18:51]

South Africans pay tribute to actor

@VusiThanga replied:

"Stay strong Asa. We love you so much. God, Bab’ Don and your ancestors are fighting very hard for you, we are already seeing the results."

@Patrick61593939 wrote:

"Very good. May Bra Don Mlangeni's soul rest in eternal peace."

@PontshoMotsepe replied:

"At Ntate Don Mlangeni-Nawa’s memorial service and seeing the people here. I’m just reminded of the importance of living an impactful life!"

@TrendInsights_ wrote:

"It's a profound loss for the arts community. Don Mlangeni Nawa's contributions to the film and television have left an indelible mark that will be cherished by many. His legacy is celebrated by those he inspired. May his soul rest in peace."

@10SixGun said:

"This is beautiful and sat at the same time."

@Xhosa_Version replied:

"I knew she thinks of her marriage lana" (here).

Asavela Mqokiyana says Don Mlangeni was there for her last year during a difficult period.

House of Zwide director Kagiso Modupe pays tribute to Don Mlangeni Nawa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported this April that filmmaker and actor Kagiso Modupe paid tribute to late actor Don Mlangeni Nawa.

The former Scandal! actor, who starred alongside the late Mlangeni Nawa in Netflix's hit TV show, Losing Lerato, says he will remember the actor for his jokes.

South Africans took to social media to mourn the thespian, who is famously known for playing the role of Zeb Matabane in SABC3's soapie, Isidingo.

