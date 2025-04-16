South African actor Don Mlangeni, who is famously known for his role in Isidingo has sadly passed away

The family of the Legacy and Isibaya actor confirmed his passing in a statement on Instagram on Wednesday, 16 April

Fans and industry friends of the legendary actor took to his social media account to pay tribute

RIP: Legendary 'Isidingo' actor Don Mlangeni Nawa has passed away.

Source: Twitter

Veteran actor Don Mlangeni Nawa, who portrayed the role of Zeb Matabane in Isidingo alongside Michelle Botes passed away at the age of 65.

The actor who appeared alongside the late Darlington Michaels in the SABC3 soapie died on Wednesday, 16 April.

The actor is also known for his many credits in The Estate, Uzalo, and The Throne, with recent castings in Shaka iLembe and Savage Beauty.

The Mlangenis confirmed the actor's passing on his Instagram page on Wednesday, 16 April.

"It is with deep heartbreak that we share the passing of our beloved father, Don Mlangeni Nawa on 16 April 2025."

"He was the heart of our family, a loving father, brother and friend. To the world he was a gifted and respected actor, " read the statement.

Briefly News will give an update on funeral and memorial services as soon as possible.

South Africans pay tribute to actor

@TvblogbyMLU said:

"RIP Bab' Don Mlangeni. Sad to hear of his passing. His legacy in acting will forever be cherished. Condolences to his loved ones, fans, and the entire industry."

@nkosiang wrote:

"I'm so sad. I always prayed that they give him his flowers while still alive."

@IamGiven_M replied:

"He was one of the best. May his soul Rest in Peace."

@Mkhize_vela replied:

"RIP Hlalakwabafileyo."

@dima_onzima said:

"One of the best actors! May he rest in peace."

@b_lebepe wrote:

"Nooooooo. oh, hell no!!!"

@Tumi14300836 said:

"Yohhh what a brilliant actor. Condolences to the family he will be missed."

@DM_PeaceMabe replied:

"RIP Don Mlangeni. It is sad to hear of his passing. His legacy in acting will forever be cherished. Condolences to his loved ones, fans, and the entire industry."

@EmmiieTLO said:

"Bathong may his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family and friends."

@Mafa6232 replied:

"I loved him on Rockville as DIlinga. He wa super talented. RIP Bra Zeb Matabane, odumedise Lettie Matabane koo."

@MR_K_R_B replied:

"I will always remember him from Hlalakwabafileyo, he killed that role."

@MartiFilmz responded:

"Yo this is sad, thank you God for letting me see this day."

@Malume_1995 wrote:

"Hello Mr Don aka David. 65 is not easy to get to. Many didn't see that age. But you lived to see it and experience life, even Mazwi and Thoko never lived that long, long live."

