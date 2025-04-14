Troubled rapper J Molley made headlines again on social media after his ongoing obsession with Khanya Mkangisa

The star reposted pictures of his ex-lover Khanya on his X page and paired them with a message that went viral

Many netizens dragged the troubled rapper for his post, and others suggested he should stop this as Khanya dumped him

The troubled rapper J Molley has succeeded once again in courting the anger of many South Africans on social media after he posted other pictures of his former girlfriend Khanyisa Mkangisa.

Recently, the star who hogged headlines after he opened up about his struggles with mental health continued to obsess over his ex-lover, Mkangisa. J Molley posted the latest pictures of the actress on his X page and relayed a message that the mother of one had a great personality until she became single. He also mentioned that they both had a fun time when they were in a relationship.

He wrote:

"Yah Neh. She Had A Wonderful Personality But Being Single And Loving Yourself Trumps It All. Shoutout To Khanya Though, We Had A Fun Time."

In the comment section, J Molley expressed why he pulled this stunt again on social media after many netizens dragged him.

"Now That I Have Everyone's Attention Go Read My Posts About Jesus," he wrote.

See the post below:

Netizens mock J Molley

Many netizens mocked the troubled rapper for his childish behaviour, and others dragged him for continuously obsessing over Khanyisa, who has moved on with her life. See some of the reactions below:

@kay_khethiwe said:

"She left you and you decided to turn to Jesus."

@_plegit wrote:

"No matter how hard life gets... I'll never simp over an ex lover like J Molley does."

@ZiphoBandile commented:

"Dude just heal already."

@Burnerburnerac5 responded:

"Using your ex as a vehicle to preach about your salvation in Christ is weird."

@la56083 replied:

"Lol, we know y'all dated, there’s no need to remind us. She has moved on, she’s in a very happy relationship. MOVE ON, too. Yohhhh!"

@MissGaby_M mentioned:

"Using your ex to get more interactions on your posts is weird though."

J Molley got criticised for obsessing over his ex-girlfriend. Image: @hoodpharmacist_sa

Source: Instagram

Khanya sparks romance rumours

Meanwhile, Khanya Mkangisa sparked romance rumours after being linked to the I Don't Know hitmaker. Netizens were left wondering if Khanya has a new man in her life after she shared snaps of herself holding a money-filled bouquet.

Several netizens were hoping that she'd moved on from J Molley as they found their relationship unsettling due to their age difference.

A section of Mzansi men accused Khanya, then 32, of also being a "predator" for dating the 21-year-old rapper.

A few days before the pictures went viral, J Molley had denied that he was dating the actress, but new pictures of the two of them booed up surfaced online.

J Molley embraces Christianity

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that J Molley turned a new leaf and embraced Christianity.

To show his commitment to the Christian faith, J Molley got rid of the rapper title and replaced it with Gospel singer. The star revealed that he would also release a Gospel album in a lengthy Instagram post in which he announced the release of his mixtape, Mad Man, would be his last secular music.

