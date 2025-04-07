J Molley shared throwback photos of himself and his ex-girlfriend Khanya Mkangisa saying it was part of a social experiment

In a subsequent post on his X account, J Molley clarified why he had shared photos of him and his ex-girlfriend being cosy

His explanation didn't land well with some netizens blasting him for being immature and disrespectful to Khanya

J Molley was dragged after sharing throwback photos with Khanya Mkangisa. Image: ilovekhanya, hoodpharmacist_sa

Source: Instagram

Controversial rapper J Molley has courted the anger of South Africans after posting old pictures of him and his former girlfriend Khanya Mkangisa being cosy. The rapper previously hogged headlines after he opened up about his struggles with mental health.

J Molley shares old pictures with Khanyi Mkangisa

J Molley was recently back in the spotlight after he shared two throwback photos of him and ex-girlfriend Khanya Mkangisa. The post which was shared on Sunday 6 April had the simple caption:

“Social Experiment.”

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In the comments, J Molley explained why he had pulled such a stunt. He admitted to doing it to get people’s attention and argued that if the post was about Jesus Christ and repentance, it wouldn’t have gotten the same engagement as the one with his scantily dressed ex. The post read:

“There we go. Now we're seeing social interaction. When it's about Jesus, everyone is quiet. He is coming soon and if you won't fully commit, then your eternity is horrifying. But LV bags and Azul is more important right? Can't teach a tree English literature.”

Netizens react to J Molley's post

Despite his explanation, netizens still dragged J Molley for seeking attention through what many called a childish stunt. Others were convinced the pictures were of him and a new girlfriend.

Here are some of the reactions:

@happy_matyyy asked:

“Who was taking the pictures? What did you guys want to achieve?”

@tseepati urged:

“Respect Khanya and her man. This is childish. Soon when tlabe Olla moo and stuff.”

@Lumi0508 said:

“You love attention wena. If it’s not you threatening to unalive yourself, it’s you digging up pics with your exes. Get a life!”

@RomekGod said:

“Bro copped another Khanyi lookalike🔥🤣”

Khanya sparks romance rumours

Meanwhile, Khanya Mkangisa sparked romance rumours after being linked to the I Don't Know hitmaker.

Netizens were left wondering if Khanya has a new man in her life after she shared snaps of herself holding a money-filled bouquet.

J Molley was criticised after sharing old pictures with ex-girlfrienf Khanya Mkangisa. Image: hoodpharmacist_sa, ilovekhanya

Source: Instagram

Several netizens were hoping that she'd moved on from J Molley as they found their relationship unsettling due to their age difference.

A section of Mzansi men accused Khanya, then 32, of also being a "predator" for dating the 21-year-old rapper.

A few days before the pictires went viral, J Molley had denied that he was dating the actress but new pics of the two of them booed-up surfaced online.

J Molley embraces Christianity

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that J Molley turned a new leaf and embraced Christianity.

To show his commitment to the Christian faith, J Molley got rid of the rapper title and replaced it with Gospel singer. The star revealed that he would also release a Gospel album in a lengthy Instagram post in which he announced the release of his mixtape, Mad Man, would be his last secular music.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News