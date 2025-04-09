A graduate was caught making his way through a large crowd at groove, leaving Mzansi in stitches

Most people tend to go wild after graduation without the outfit, but this man decided to spice things up

South Africans couldn't contain their laughter and made hilarious puns about the dude rocking his end-of-university attire

A graduate rocked his graduation outfit at groove, bringing SA to tears. Images: Morsa Images/ Getty Images, congolose1053

Source: TikTok

A graduate had South Africa giggling after he made his way through a crowd at groove while wearing his cap and gown. People across Mzansi loved the vibe the dude gave and couldn't help but make hilarious jokes about the situation.

For the love of groove

TikTokker congolose1053 shared the clip and it went viral. The video clocked over a million views and thousands of likes. Other videos on the mans TikTok page shows that he likes to make people laugh. The grad clip he shared was short, but the mans graduation cap is what sticks out like a sore thumb in the crowd.

See the video below:

A nation of fun and randomness

Moments like the one above aren't a rare occurrence in South Africa. If there is one thing most South Africans do quite well, its having a good time. The TikTokker who shared the video above shows this quite well. He has several videos showing some people dancing in the club and having a good time.

South Africans now how to have a good time. Image: Flashpop

Source: Getty Images

If the dude is not sharing videos of people having fun at groove, the man is posting hilarious skits based on relatable situations. South Africans adored the clip the gent shared. Other congratulated the dude for graduating while many others made some hilarious puns about the situation.

Read the side-splitting comments below:

nwabisanolly😍. said:

'It's giving "Yes, I'm a grooviest, but at least I have a degree"😅'

👨🏾‍🎓Yung R.E.Y👨🏾‍🎓 asked:

"Why didn't I think of this when I graduated?😭"

tkeeey shared:

"Mara anyone can just buy this gown and whatsoever, then you go to groove. That means nothing 😅"

khanyi mentioned:

"But they are not giving him the attention he wants 🤣"

Mpumi_B commented:

"Probably he just graduated. I see absolutely nothing WRONG, instead congrats to him!"

Morema Mokone Amo posted:

"After graduating for masters I’ll spend the whole week wearing my gown to work 😂"

Phomolo said:

"Guys, we are graduates with unemployment and poverty issues 😂"

prayerMndawe28 shared:

'Caption "when your parents said do whatever you want after getting a degree" 🤣'

