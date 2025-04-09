A talented Grade 11 learner known as "The Maths Doctor" revealed she bought her first piece of land while still in school

The young entrepreneur from Limpopo runs a successful tutoring business offering maths and science lessons to students from Grade 6 to Grade 12

South Africans were amazed by her achievement, praising her financial wisdom and business skills at such a young age

One young woman has purchased her first piece of land while still in high school. Images: @realsuccesstriumph

A young South African high school student has impressed the nation after purchasing her first piece of land while still working towards her matric. Content creator @realsuccesstriumph, popularly known as "The Maths Doctor," shared the exciting news on her social media account on a Wednesday mid-April, posting a video with the caption:

"Today I bought my first land while I'm still in high school."

The video shows a large plot of land that the young entrepreneur has purchased, with her car parked at the edge of the property. This remarkable achievement comes after running her successful online tutoring business for over a year, where she offers maths and science lessons to students from Grade 6 to Grade 12.

The young maths whiz from Lebowakgomo, Limpopo, Excellent Mphahlele, a Grade 11 learner at Derek Kobe High School, has gained popularity on social media for her exceptional teaching skills, earning her the nickname 'The Maths Doctor' among her growing follower base.

Excellent has shown exceptional mathematical ability from a very young age. When she started Grade 1, she already felt that maths was her thing. It was something she truly understood and loved. With support from her class teachers and parents, who recognised her passion for helping others with mathematics, she was able to set up her tutoring business.

Growing a successful business

Excellent's tutoring packages are structured to cater to different grade levels. Her offerings and rates include:

Mathematics classes for Grades 7-12 at R350 per month (attending once weekly).

Mathematics classes for Grades 8-12 at R700 per month (attending four times weekly).

Physical Science classes for Grades 10-12 at R350 per month (attending once weekly).

She also charges a one-time registration fee of R250 for new students. Her business has grown beyond her hometown and province, with students from across the country seeking her assistance. Many parents have reached out after seeing her videos, hoping she can help their children who struggle with maths and science.

What makes her story even more inspiring is how she's using her earnings wisely. While many teenagers might spend their money on trendy items or entertainment, Excellent has chosen to invest in real estate. It's a decision that shows remarkable financial maturity for someone still in high school.

A young woman has shown what hard work can get you even before finishing high school. Images: @realsuccesstriumph

South Africans react to her achievement

Social media users were quick to applaud the young entrepreneur's accomplishment:

@Precious Mash claimed:

"That's me. I bought mine last weekend with my NSFAS allowance."

@nathi shared:

"That's nice, congratulations, I'm 31, still staying at home inside the house, no back room. I'm proud of you."

@Lucrizy praised:

"Beauty with brains. Congratulations girl😇😇🎉"

@LesegoMaodi commented:

"This is amazing young lady , your parents groomed you so well. So so proud of you, huge congratulations to you hunnay ✨️❤️"

