Global site navigation

21-Year-Old Woman Shows Off Alexandra Township Business in TikTok Video, SA Impressed
People

21-Year-Old Woman Shows Off Alexandra Township Business in TikTok Video, SA Impressed

by  Rutendo Masasi 3 min read
  • A hard-working lady posted an inspirational video showing how she is using entrepreneurship to survive
  • The young businesswoman showed people the small business that she runs in a Johannesburg township
  • Online users were inspired to work even harder after seeing how dedicated the woman is to making an honest living

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

A lady posted a TikTok video showing a day in her life as an entrepreneur who works in a South African township. The woman posted a video about her business in Alex.

21 year old with Alex township business
A 21-year-old showed she runs a business in Alexandra township. Image: @leboneeapplegreen
Source: TikTok

The video of the young lady received more than 100,000 likes on TikTok. There were close to 1,000 comments from people applauding the young lady for her hard work.

Woman runs kasi business

In a TikTok video by @leboneeapplegreen, the young lady showed that she's only 21 but already has her own venture. The business lady runs her cafe in Alexandra township. The hard worker filmed her day, which included boarding a taxi to get to work, buying food from Pedro's, and then serving her customers. Watch the video of the lady running her business below:

Read also

"I feel this": Woman shows health decline after joining toxic working environment, SA astonished

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

SA youth gets started in business

Briefly News also reported on a teenage boy who entered the real estate market. He showed people how he was going to get started by renting out some rooms. The boy created the opportunity for himself by building his rental property from scratch.

South Africans were also inspired by a woman who found success in an unconventional space. The entrepreneur focused on supplying a necessity in every bathroom. She showed the machinery she uses to manufacture her top-selling product.

SA inspired by kasi business

Many people commented that the young lady was admirable for her work. Online users applauded the businesswoman. Read the comments of people's thoughts on young business owner.

Alexandra twonship cafe
Drink at Alexandra township cafe. Image: leboneeapplegreen
Source: TikTok

Bee encouraged her:

"Aah baby,I am so proud of you.i speak massive growth over your business in the name of Jesus."
uma✅ commented:
"This is beautiful...next time leave age out of it...Age means nothing in someone's success."

Read also

"Ask for a job": Woman bumps into Cyril Ramaphosa during her hot girl walk, SA dishes out jokes

Dot said:

"We are tired of real housewives re kopa real hustlers of SA shem."

Mamacita0710 added:

"Definitely driving there my love👊❤️🤗 sooo proud of you! Keep shining."

Thapelo Dimpe applauded:

"Well done. All the best for the future."

Camarah Kayla Neeh cheered:

"This is good but next time leave age out of the success. because it doesn't make you special. Success is success no matter the age. keep pushing our sister 💪 ❤️"

4 Briefly News stories about inspiring businesses

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Rutendo Masasi avatar

Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: