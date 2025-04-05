A hard-working lady posted an inspirational video showing how she is using entrepreneurship to survive

The young businesswoman showed people the small business that she runs in a Johannesburg township

Online users were inspired to work even harder after seeing how dedicated the woman is to making an honest living

A lady posted a TikTok video showing a day in her life as an entrepreneur who works in a South African township. The woman posted a video about her business in Alex.

A 21-year-old showed she runs a business in Alexandra township. Image: @leboneeapplegreen

The video of the young lady received more than 100,000 likes on TikTok. There were close to 1,000 comments from people applauding the young lady for her hard work.

Woman runs kasi business

In a TikTok video by @leboneeapplegreen, the young lady showed that she's only 21 but already has her own venture. The business lady runs her cafe in Alexandra township. The hard worker filmed her day, which included boarding a taxi to get to work, buying food from Pedro's, and then serving her customers. Watch the video of the lady running her business below:

SA youth gets started in business

Briefly News also reported on a teenage boy who entered the real estate market. He showed people how he was going to get started by renting out some rooms. The boy created the opportunity for himself by building his rental property from scratch.

South Africans were also inspired by a woman who found success in an unconventional space. The entrepreneur focused on supplying a necessity in every bathroom. She showed the machinery she uses to manufacture her top-selling product.

SA inspired by kasi business

Many people commented that the young lady was admirable for her work. Online users applauded the businesswoman. Read the comments of people's thoughts on young business owner.

Drink at Alexandra township cafe. Image: leboneeapplegreen

Bee encouraged her:

"Aah baby,I am so proud of you.i speak massive growth over your business in the name of Jesus."

uma✅ commented:

"This is beautiful...next time leave age out of it...Age means nothing in someone's success."

Dot said:

"We are tired of real housewives re kopa real hustlers of SA shem."

Mamacita0710 added:

"Definitely driving there my love👊❤️🤗 sooo proud of you! Keep shining."

Thapelo Dimpe applauded:

"Well done. All the best for the future."

Camarah Kayla Neeh cheered:

"This is good but next time leave age out of the success. because it doesn't make you special. Success is success no matter the age. keep pushing our sister 💪 ❤️"

