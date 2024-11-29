A local babe under the age of 20 motivated many social media users after sharing her business journey with them

The hun shared an inspirational video on her TikTok account and received love from Mzansi

Social media users did not hesitate to congratulate the lady and praise her while wishing her business success

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A lady impressed many social media users after showing them her business journey. Image: @deelight33

Source: TikTok

A young, determined businesswoman inspired online community members by showing how she built her business from scratch, brick by brick, and turned it into a gorgeous spot.

The lady, whose TikTok user handle is @deelight33, shared a video of the whole process on the video streaming app, which has received over 130K views.

The courage to build a business

The video starts as the brick truck delivers her building material, and @deelight33 chooses more things at the hardware store. It then moves to show the nail bar coming together nicely as the builders conclude the work, leaving it with gorgeous nail polish racks and pretty space.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves successful young women

After seeing the post, social media users took to the comment section to show their love and share how inspired they were. Many promised to start their businesses, and others wanted to know where she got her nail bar furniture.

User @Thandosmom felt proud, adding::

"You did it."

User @Nkosazana said:

"I love this! Sisterhood is proud of you!❤️."

User @Pennelope🎀said:

"This is my sign to also start🥺❤️. I love it🤍."

User @momoza6030 congratulated and advised:

"Congrats, please do not leave your stock there. Rather bring the bulk of it in the morning."

User @stargirl1776 asked:

"Can you please post your work and prices,I would really love to come and support ❤️."

User @sasa_mrsp advised:

"Please go register for land, use rights at your municipality’s town planning offices."

Khayelitsha woman launches her wine

In another Briefly News article, a 26-year-old woman from Khayelitsha celebrated the launch of her wine in a ceremony attended by friends and loved ones.

The young businesswoman's achievement received many congratulatory comments from the Mzansi community, who shared how inspirational she was.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News