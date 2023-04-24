Hard work and persistence pay off, as Megan Jacobs proved by opening up a nail salon business in Citrusdal, Cape Town

Jacobs started with just a welcome sign and was able to build her own space after three long years

The business owner showed off her newly renovated space and the number of clients she has since opening

Self-taught nail artist Megan Jacobs has opened her own salon. Images: @meganjacobs4895/TikTok

Megan Jacobs from Cape Town opened up her salon after three years trying. The woman uploaded the video on TikTok and was able to show how far she has come since wanting to open her salon.

Cape Town lady opens nail bar business after teaching herself the skills

Mzansi were impressed by Megan's hard work and determination to be the owner of her own business. Jacobs is proud of her achievement and could not wait to share the exciting news. She said:

"Took me three years but I couldn't be happier."

Peeps celebrate grand opening of her nail salon

People across the country congratulated the woman on not giving up on her dreams. Her mad hustle inspired many as she didn't even go to school to study her craft, but taught herself how to do manicures and pedicures.

Here are the comments:

@Angiewillemse said:

"See what happens when one keeps on going. Well done!"

@DavidBekker commented:

"This takes confidence, and you have it all. Your work is amazing. Well done and wishing you all the best."

@Riette Grobler said:

"This is awesome! Well done! You are a powerhouse."

@Tay said:

"Wow, well done, girl! I pray that God pours His blood over your business!! May it blossom and grow into something amazing!"

@Quirky_kalina said:

"This is what independence looks like."

@ChrisFenti commented:

"Tannie, well done to many more successes."

