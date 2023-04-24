A lady living in Montreal, Canada, is trending on TikTok after transforming her bae's bachelor pad into a home

TikTok user known as @DIA did a before and after of her boyfriend's apartment, which she recently moved into

From a cluttered home with no sense of style, netizens were impressed by the complete overhaul making the space look clean and neat

Moving in with your significant other can sometimes be challenging, but TikTok user @DIA added her feminine touch to the space. The video has close to 5 million views and has managed to trend because of the beautiful transformation.

Canadian lady trends for epic transformation

Netizens praised her for her impressive interior design skills and ability to create more space in such an apartment. The hairstylist aimed to make their shared space a home rather than a bachelor pad and said:

"My boyfriend's apartment before and after I moved in! Living room and bathroom edition.

Netizens' jaws drop at the significant transformation.

People worldwide were amazed by the overhaul, which the lady suggested she found ideas on Pinterest. While some praised her for her efforts, others asked her to plug them with where she got the furniture pieces;

Here are some of the comments:

@Rabia said:

"You made a house into a home."

@Autum commented:

"Please hold up a dresser as a tv stand. You are onto something here.

@Abir said:

"Girl, he needs to wife you."

@Jae said:

The apartment just got a way bigger; look at each room

@Shebah

"Your apartment is so beautiful; I love it."

@June said:

"Proof that the right woman will turn a house into a home"

@May commented:

"Can you please give us tips? I moved out, and I want to make my place, but I have always shared rooms, so I don't know how to decorate

Mzansi woman turns back room into stylish living space, Mzansi impressed by skills

From Canada, now back to South Africa, Briefly News reported about a woman who was also praised for her sick decor skills.

A young woman is trending for her brilliant interior design skills for her small space. The lady rented a back room and turned it into a magical space which is comfortable, chic and neat.

Peeps were impressed by how well she used her space which looked small, and they loved the colours she picked out.

