A young woman who is from Singapore trended on TikTok after showing her glass house that she had built from the ground up

The house took three years to build, and the interior design was flawless and fit for a royal household.

Netizens were impressed by the final product, with many saying that this is taking rich to another level

Lifestyle blogger from Singapore showcases final masterpiece. Images:@naomineo/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Singaporean lifestyle blogger Naomi Neo has shared images of her house which were finally finished after three years. The video, with over 3.4 million views and over 600K likes, will likely trend for days to come.

Lifestyle influencer gives her house tour.

Neo shared videos of the before and after and how much detail went into building her dream home. The content influencer was ecstatic that she could finally move in, and her interior design looked stunning. She was so excited about the finished product and said:

"Do you all like how it turned out? "

Social media users weigh on the final masterpiece.

People globally shared their thoughts on the house and what they thought about it. Peeps worldwide said that this was a lifestyle they could not afford.

Here are some of the comments:

Kavitha said:

"In today's episode of 'I am rich, you are poor. The creator popped up in my mind soon as I saw this"

Sammy commented:

"I'm genuinely interested in your profession."

Feisty Tomato commented:

"I only can build this in Sims."

@eaderpony said:

"The architect did well."

@King commented:

"It’s pretty nice. Where do you live?? Like which country?"

@Mirantotheb said:

"What bills do you have to pay when you've built a dream house like that?

Shoyo commented:

"What's your job, and how could you save up or invest? Or are you rich in the first place?"

Mzansi woman goes viral for “Minecraft” home, netizens impressed by structure.

From Singapore to Canada, Briefly News reported about a woman who went viral on TikTok after posting a picture of a house she built from scratch.

The relatively small house is seen as a significant achievement for TikTok user Kakokaondjafa, who could not wait to share the exciting news,

Peeps were impressed by the structure and congratulated her on not owing anyone rent at the end of the month.

