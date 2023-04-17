A single mother from Vhembe in Limpopo expressed joy over the completion of her house

Kodani Ravele not only built her house from the ground up but also fully furnished it

Netizens were impressed by her design, style and neat home, which she funded all by herself

Limpopo woman showcases new house. Images: @takalanikhodaniravele/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A single mother, Kodani Ravele, shared a video on TikTok detailing the steps to complete her house. The post has over 26 000 views and 1 348 likes. Ravele gave online users a sneak peek at the finished product.

TikTokkers praised the teacher for all the hard work she put in. Ravele has indicated that she would be adding additional rooms to her new place. The post displays the rooms, kitchen, bathroom and living room.

She said:

"A few rooms of the house completed. Moving in before I can continue with the project. It was all because of God’s grace."

Netizens celebrate young mother's hard work and success

People across the country have wished the single mum all the best as she moves into her new home. While some congratulated her, others asked her to plug them with her builder's contact details, the furniture, and the paint she used.

Here are some of the comments:

@pfunzonelly said:

"Congratulations. You have a beautiful home."

@seomm commented:

"Wow, nice how many rooms?"

@Oagile

"Congratulations, where did you buy the kitchen shelf?"

BongekaJama said:

"Beautiful home."

North West woman leaves toxic household, builds house and starts over with kids

In similar stories, Briefly News shared the story of a woman from the North West who had to start over after she left an abusive home.

The single mother built a house on a piece of land she bought after leaving her home with her kids and nowhere to go.

TikTok user Omphie expressed gratitude and reflected on how far she had come, praying for the day she owned her place.

Peeps were impressed by her determination to have a better life for herself and her kids.

