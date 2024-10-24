A hun left many people on the internet cracking up in laughter as she could not pronounce English words for vegetables

The clip went viral online, generating over 1.1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

Social media users burst out as they were entertained while flooding the comments section with jokes, and some shared their thoughts

An Afrikaans woman’s vegetable pronunciation struggles in English amused Mzansi. Image: @samihallsays

Source: TikTok

One South African woman became a laughing stock on the internet because she could not pronounce English words for vegetables.

Afrikaans hun struggles to pronounce English words for veggies

The stunner shared a video under the TikTok handle @samihallsays where she can be seen playing a game requiring her to pronounce English words for vegetables.

@samihallsays went on to say all the other veggie names, but when it came to cucumber, she got stuck, and the word would not slip through until she could pronounce it. The clip left people in stitches; many could not handle how she pronounced the word.

The footage became a viral hit on TikTok, gathering over 1.1 million views and thousands of likes and comments.

Watch the funny video below:

Mzansi cracks up in laughter

The hun's hilarious video amused South Africans as they flocked to the comments section to poke fun while others shared their thoughts.

Zumi cracked a joke, saying:

"It's giving "I wood like tuuu buy a dambuuurgaaar."

TheMusss said:

"Has anyone tried khukhumba? Maybe it wants that pronunciation?"

Sly Kat wrote:

"With Afrikaans, we have a string rolling R, whereas in English, it's not as rolling."

MissQiqi shared:

"I was like, say it in Afrikaans, and I died when you did."

NandiWalls poked fun, adding:

"What a tough time to be a South African."

Calmer expressed:

"The way South Africans can change accents must be studied thoroughly."

Nadia commented:

"I'm British and cucumber only worked with a valley girl's American accent."

Blommetjie was amused:

"You made my day."

Woman’s attempt to speak Afrikaans has South Africans in stitches

