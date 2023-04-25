TikTok user @Cphumer has impressed South Africans with her woodworking skills and precision to detail

The woman specialises in custom-made furniture pieces, which she either rebuilds or makes from scratch

Netizens have been amazed by the lady's fascination with creating unique products from basic materials around the house

Young woman trends for DIY skills. Images: @Cphumer/TikTok

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @Cphumer is popular on social media because of her superb artistry. The young woman trended for her metamorphosis on a cracked and chipped TV stand. In only a day, the video had over 140K views, and 15K likes.

Mzansi was impressed by the lady's craftsmanship

The transformation of the furniture item, as well as her exceptional carpentry skills, astounded netizens. The lady requested that people view her video and said:

"From mass production to custom made. Watch as I give new life to this vinyl-covered chipboard TV stand."

Peeps ask TikTokker to create more DIY videos

People have requested that the woman produce other do-it-yourself posts and convert her passion into a side business.

Here are some of the comments:

@Precious said:

"Next time you are going to build a house."

@Vee commented

"I can never do this; I'm too clumsy and messy! The glue would be everywhere, even on the roof."

@Tessa said:

"I'm here for this kind of content."

@Jean commented:

"If my wife sees this, I will have a new list of to-do’s around the home."

@Awande said:

"This is a wonderful transformation."

@Sebz commented

"My problem with this is that I have some tape, and I want to try this. You do a fantastic job, and we think we can too."

@Glamology_ZA said:

"Oh wow! You gave it a facelift! What product did you use to cover the doors, and where did you buy it?"

