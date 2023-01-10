A loving supermom who makes videos teaching people basic DIY has left social media users impressed

Ndivhuwo Nelwamondo-Dlamini is self-taught in woodwork and DIY with a background in accounting

In an interview with Briefly News, the 30-year-old said that she started her woodwork projects when her new home needed furniture

An innovative mom residing in Johannesburg who uses social media to teach people basic DIY home maintenance skills and furniture-making has left netizens inspired.

Ndivhuwo Nelwamondo-Dlamini is self-taught in woodwork and DIY. Image: Ndivhuwo Nelwamondo-Dlamini/Supplied and remedialdiy/Instagram.

Ndivhuwo Nelwamondo-Dlamini started her DIY journey in 2021 when moving to a new home. The supermom noticed how expensive furniture was and therefore decided to make her own.

In a previous interview with Briefly News, the 30-year-old explained that she was passionate about teaching people to use their hands to make a difference around their homes.

Ndivhuwo has a popular YouTube channel, called Remedial DIY.

Check out some of her videos below:

Speaking about her DIY talent, Ndivhuwo told Briefly News:

“I love making things with my hands and I believe that there’s power in the works of our hands.

“My interest started because I had a need and I didn’t want to buy furniture with store credit cards and enter into debt.”

Commenting on a Facebook post by Briefly News that shared the young mom’s story, social media users expressed how inspired they were by her:

Dumisane Masinga said:

“I love such stories. I always say, what men can do, women can do exceptionally.”

Edith Powell added:

“Wow. Beautiful work. May you continue to fly high.”

Bantseng Nthutang added:

“I wish I were living next to you. I would be with you working all day.”

Marshall Queen-Star Motlanthe remarked:

“She inspired me to register for a short course because I’ve always loved woodwork but lacked the skills.”

