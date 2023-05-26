A young and driven South African woman took the initiative to start her own vehicle repair shop

Princess Mukhari was encouraged by her father to make the most of her skills and what she had to build something for herself

Princess works hard to maintain herself and her business, which has inspired many people online

Being a woman in South Africa is not easy, especially in the working world and securing a good job with good pay.

Princess Mukhari is making her mark in the male-dominated automotive industry. Image: Princess Mukhari/Facebook

However, one woman, Princess Mukhari, is doing it for herself, rolling up her selves and demanding space in the male-dominated automotive industry.

Princess is the proud CEO and founder of The Automotive Pros, a vehicle repair shop specialising in panel beating, spray painting and mechanical repairs.

In a now-viral Facebook post, Princess shared that her father taught her the importance of using her hands and skills to help pave a bright future for herself.

"My father taught me not everyone is a Doctor ‍⚕️ or a Lawyer ‍⚖️… and taught me it’s okay to work with my hands and build cool stuff. The Automotive Pros Spray Painter ✌."

Princess is doing very well for herself, with many clients entering her doors requiring her services. The young entrepreneur has also been nominated for the Founder of the Year Award Africa by the Foya Awards Global.

In another post, the hardworking queen shared that:

"I work hard, I pay my bills, I maintain myself, I’m independent. When you see me, know that’s all me. I’m not kept, I do the keeping."

South Africans inspired by the female automotive spray painter's strides

Mzansi women are truly inspiring. Princess's online audience showered her with love and positive comments, admiring her perseverance and good work ethic.

Truciano Mangwakwana Machubeni wrote:

"Best lesson from a father to his daughter, keep up the good work."

Jula Ntusi said:

"Keep doing a great job. Keep up the amazing work, and I am glad you are doing well; keep it Up ."

Moyo Josias commented:

"You're doing good. You even know how to paint your hair."

Rebecca Dimakatso Nchaupe responded:

"Keep up the good work; you are an inspiration to many. Stay blessed, my dear."

Ndivhusibiyandivhu Ndivhusibiyandivhu replied:

"Your the best cuzzy ❤️."

Future Mkhari reacted:

"Very impressive♥♥."

Andrew Jaula wrote:

"Your father is/was a clever genius. Girls who learn the boy's way will never go wrong in life. Men always have a lot of respect for such women."

Moqhadi Petrus Ramotsidisi Mosia commented:

"Very impressive! Keep it up. Good work."

Female mechanic is changing the game and breaking stereotypes

In another story, Briefly News reported that Memory Bere proves you can do anything you put your mind to. The female motor mechanic ventured into a male-dominated industry and is doing well.

She was born in Chipenge, Zimbabwe, and her career has flourished in neighbouring South Africa.

The mechanic says she was raised by four words: "Mubatei muuye naye pano," which translates to, "Catch it and bring it here."

