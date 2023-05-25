A Johannesburg lady shared photos of her new place and how she was able to decorate her small space

The young woman asked people to be kind when she shared images of her home

Netizens praised her for starting somewhere and doing everything by herself

Johannesburg woman shows off her new crib with colour-blocking items on full display.

Source: Facebook

A Johannesburg woman has been praised for being vulnerable and sharing her story with Facebook users.

Johannesburg lady trends for sharing photos of her new crib

Matumi Modise shared the images of her new place on the Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. Modise shared her incredible transformation pictures of her beautiful home, leaving the netizens in awe. The images showcase her hard work and determination, as she now resides in the place that reflects her success.

Here are some of the photos:

Johannesburg lady shows off her kitchen with matching pots.

Source: Facebook

Johannesburg lady shows how she made the most of her space.

Source: Facebook

Pictures of Her Home Elicit Congratulations from Mzansi

The heartwarming response from Mzansi has been overwhelming, with countless individuals pouring in congratulatory messages and expressing admiration for her remarkable journey. According to News24, you can have the smallest budget but still breathe life into your home and add character to your space. There are cost-effective ways to ramp up your living, as seen by this young hun.

Peeps flocked to the comment section and said:

@Brandy Jesus said:

"Fix those hanging Electric cables."

@Dimakatso Chake said:

"Very nice."

@Mmanakhe Pauline Tsholofelo commented:

"Where did you buy your bedding?"

@MaNxumalo Ndwandwe said:

"Very clean"

@Raica Chipendo said:

"You are really trying, but I suggest you decide on the colours you want for your room that blend well."

@Lasiwe commented:

"This is beautiful. Well done."

Johannesburg lady shares jaw-dropping before and after transformation of her home, ask Netizens for tips

In similar stories, Briefly News reported about a woman from Gauteng who shared her before and after photos of her new space that she is staying in.

The lady asked peeps to give her tips on improving her smaller space. She wanted ideas to maximise her space and make it more spacious at the same time.

The comment section was filled with ideas and suggestions from people who wanted her to make more room for her space.

