A Johannesburg woman has inspired South Africans to look for alternative ways to make ends meet if they are unemployed

Shoni Lettie proved that one's financial situation should not dictate the beauty and comfort of their living spaces

The young woman managed to furnish her home using competition winnings and her creativity

Shoni Lettie shows off her fully furnished house. Images: Shoni Lettie/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Shoni Lettie proves that unemployment does not mean you can't have nice things. The young woman shared pictures of her space, and peeps were impressed.

Lettie survives by winning competitions

Lettie found a way to occupy her time and earns an income by participating in competitions. She shared her journey on the Facebook group Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen. From her winnings, she saves money by buying only what she needs and shopping within her means.

Through her determination and resourcefulness, she has transformed her living space into a cosy and stylish home that reflects her personality and taste. Her home is a testament to the idea that you don't need to break the bank to create a space that feels like yours.

Her advice to others is simple:

"I have no source of income. I survive on competitions, and I make sure I save money and buy what I need. You can have a beautiful room with what you can afford ."

Here are some of the photos:

Shoni Lettie shared how she furnished her house by entering competitions. Images: Shoni Lettie/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Shoni Lettie shared pictures of her fully furnished bedroom. Images: Shoni Lettie/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Netizens inspired by a young woman's beautiful home

Lettie's ability to create a beautiful room on a budget inspired those who may be struggling financially.

Here are some of the comments:

@SiphoNgcobo said:

"You have a beautiful home."

@NondumisoNtlahla said:

"I think she's trying to say she entered competitions, and whatever she wins, she saved it; I'm just guessing."

@BafanaKhotsa commented:

"It's not work which can make you succeed, only the brains; many are working but never achieve what you have today".

