Sasha Mayer, the founder of a Los Angeles-based brand, was inspired to create a product born out of her moment of struggle and pain

Mayer left her abusive ex-husband with nothing to her name; she was forced to start over

The entrepreneur's sunglasses has captured the attention of millions around the world

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Willows sunglasses founder Sasha Mayer shares her story about preserving through her darkest hours. Images: @theseasonsofsasha/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Sasha Mayer, the founder of a Los Angeles-based brand, experienced a moment of pain that ultimately inspired her to create something unique. Mayer posted a video on TikTok chronicling her journey to success because of her "revenge" sunglasses.

Willow Sunglasses has become a powerful brand globally

With a staggering 37 million views on her TikTok videos, the brand has quickly gained momentum, revolutionising how men and women wear sunglasses.

Through her vision and perseverance, Mayer has not only created a successful brand but has also provided a source of inspiration and empowerment for those who may be going through similar struggles. The single mum said:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

"Never underestimate a woman who has to feed her child:

Watch the video below:

Mayer turned her pain into fashionable shades

This brand is a testament to the power of resilience, creativity, and the ability to turn adversity into something beautiful and meaningful. Netizens were impressed by her determination to succeed.

Here are some of the comments:

@Jennifer said:

"Never underestimate a woman that has a child to feed."

@nanexbaby85 commented:

"Genius, the backstory makes it that much better."

@EmpressKira33 said:

"The tips should be magnetic clip together."

@Rebels Wish Revolutions

"I love this for you. That is amazing and so very true. I know where my next sunglasses purchase is going to be."

@themuthership said:

"You deserve all the success and more! I don’t know you, but I am proud of you."

@Roxanne commented:

"Why have I never seen these before? Now I love them. I want a pair."

Johannesburg woman starts from nothing, builds and opens own salon, Mzansi impressed

In other inspirational news, Briefly News reported about a young woman who opened her own business.

The young woman from Thokoza opened a hair salon after months of working outside her house.

Abongile Makhubela has gone from doing hair in her backyard to owning a building, and netizens are impressed by the entrepreneurial move.

Mzansi congratulated and commended her for starting from humble beginnings and moving into something bigger and better.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News