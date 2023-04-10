A young woman from Cape Town shared how she changed her life from earning R50 a day to earning way more to live a comfortable life

The independent woman flexed her big wins on TikTok which inspired peeps from across the country

Netizens were inspired by her hustle and determination to change her life not just for herself but for her family as well

Nosiphiwo Mafilikana shares her journey to success. Images:@coach_pescar/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nosiphiwo Mafilikana has gone viral on TikTok for all the right reasons. The young woman uploaded a video to show viewers where she began and how her life has improved over the past 13 years.

People were shocked at the drastic life change, but the young woman said it took a lot of smart decisions to get to where she is today.

She said:

"Being unemployed hurts, but what hurts more is sitting on social media daily watching people make money through recruiting and selling"

Peeps react to young woman levelling up

People across the country were shocked not only at her lifestyle change but at how she looked as well. While some people were impressed by her career move, others wanted to know why she took a picture in the toilet back in the day.

Here are the comments:

@sine Minaj said:

"so yall are gonna ignore the toilet picture?"

@Zeezo commented:

" Am I the only one who fast forward this challenge, like I'm not going to wait the entire song"

@Princess said:

"This is what I like watching this days on TikTok with so many result"

@Melody Magauze commented:

"Wow how did you go from being vulnerable to being that independent well built gorgeous lady:

@misstiaofficial said:

" Sis why were you taking the pic on the toilet seat "

@mumu commented:

"Wow you are a true testimony that hard work is key"

@Siphosethu Zulu said:

"The toilets pictures is the one that breaks my heart . When you working at the restaurant and not even having a right to take picture but to sneak and take it in the loo"

@SaTiVA commented:

" How are you the same person?"

@Molife:

" I'm not ugly im broke"

