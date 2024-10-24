A man took to his TikTok account to show off a stunning hidden gem in Montagu, Western Cape

The video saw several pools, some heated, surrounded by mountains as people enjoyed the water

Many social media users shared how beautiful the holiday destination looked and how it was their favourite place to vacation

A man showed off a beautiful hidden gem in the Western Cape. Images: @cncmechanical

Montagu, a charming town just outside Cape Town, is a well-known retreat for Capetonians seeking a peaceful and relaxing holiday. This week, a man revealed a stunning hidden gem in the serene town, offering visitors another reason to explore its natural beauty.

Man shows Montagu's hidden gem

Using the handle @cncmechanical, a man took to TikTok to show travel enthusiasts the breathtaking holiday spot called Avalon Springs and what Montagu had to offer.

Giving a quick tour of the place, the TikTok user showed several pools surrounded by mountains, noting that some were heated. There was also a secluded area with a small pool, possibly reserved for couples.

Watch the video below:

Montagu's hidden gem interests online users

Several people went to the viral post's comment section to express their thoughts about the stunning hidden gem in the Western Cape. Others shared they had already visited the accommodation and hoped to return.

@jaxcommando01 wrote in the comments:

"Where is this place? I want to go in December."

@0001alfreddaries, who was there before, said:

"It looks very different now."

@zarina3504 told the online community:

"Western Cape has beautiful places for weekends away."

@deidrebell13, who also seems to be a regular, shared:

"My all-time favourite place looks awesome."

@denisegeorge20 said to app users:

"It's a great place to unwind. I've been there plenty of times."

@ntatedrip_thephotographa added in the comment section:

"This is my type of place. Secluded, quiet, scenic and beautiful! I hate noise."

Montagu-based hidden gem gets mixed responses from SA

