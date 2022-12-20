Public pools in Durban are once again packed despite the warnings of E.Coli in the sea

TikTok user @kgeemrhumble shared a video showing a packed public pool on the Durban beachfront

Mzansi citizens do not understand how these people swim in water that is clearly filthy, filled with who knows what

Durban is always backed in December. While seeing the beaches and public pools overcrowded is nothing new, the shock still hits every time.

Durban beachfront is filled with holidaymakers and it grosses SA out. Image: TikTok / @kgeemrhumble

With the ongoing issues of pollution in Durban seas, many people have opted for public pools. However, citizens are not sure that it is any safer with that many people in the same pool of water.

TikTok user @kgeemrhumble shared a video showing how packed the pools are at Durban’s beachfront. There are literally thousands of people packed into pools… and who knows what is going into that water.

The people of Mzansi are grossed out by the overcrowding

People are definitely using the bathroom in those pools, among other things. The comment section was filled with people freaking out over how unsanitary this entire situation is.

Take a look:

@oliviatheunissen9 said:

“I will never all that people in the pool Sies”

@selg832 said:

“I thought that place was under construction . So sad so many will end up in hospital. E.coli”

@Pauline Matthews said:

“Can’t believe people still don’t listen after warnings about the E.coli. Not my dream holiday but my nightmare destination.”

@andrew said:

“Why is the water looking yellow”

@joesivnarain said:

“Sad to see but they are enjoying themselves”

Durban beaches packed with masses enjoying holiday, social media reacts: “Tummy problems on the way”

In related news, Briefly News reported that thousands of people flocked to Durban to enjoy the beaches after the city officially opened them, 2 years after the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, December 16, South Beach was buzzing as people celebrated the Day of Reconciliation, despite reported sewage spillages onto the city's beaches.

According to TimesLive the City of Durban has opened 27 pools and Addington Ansteys, Bay of Plenty, uMdloti Main, North, Pipeline, Point, uShaka, South, Toti Main, and Wedge beaches.

