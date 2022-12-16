The City of Durban encouraged people to visit their city and beaches during the holidays and people answered the call

The beaches and pools were packed with people in a celebratory mood despite varied E. coli readings

Social media users reacted to the pictures and videos from the beaches and hoped there was enough medical staff on standby

DURBAN - Thousands of people flocked to Durban to enjoy the beaches after the city officially opened them, 2 years after the coronavirus pandemic.

On Friday, December 16, South Beach was buzzing as people celebrated the Day of Reconciliation, despite reported sewage spillages onto the city's beaches.

According to TimesLive the City of Durban has opened 27 pools and Addington Ansteys, Bay of Plenty, uMdloti Main, North, Pipeline, Point, uShaka, South, Toti Main, and Wedge beaches.

The city has also hired extra staff to ensure that visitors are safe at the different locations and that the beaches remain clean.

Children under the age of 12 are required to wear wristbands, in order for them to be properly identified and returned to their families should they get lost.

The municipality has set up seven tents to host lost children, and an overnight facility was arranged to accommodate the children.

South Africans' comments on the full Durban beaches are below:

Gregor Robertson said:

"Hope there are extra doctors and nurses for the tummy problems on the way."

Roger Ireland asked:

"How many rubbish bins, although they will probably not be used?

Christopher Chemaly wrote:

"And who is cleaning the sewerage?"

John Airey mentioned:

"Let's see what the beach looks like on New Year's Day, and we can then see how effective the cleaning-up crews have been."

Adnaan Bhamjee added:

"At least in Durban, if u get tired of standing, you can always grab a stool."

