Some Johannesburg residents can breathe a sigh of relief as Eskom has agreed to halt loadshedding for a while

A few areas in the City of Johannesburg have been badly affected by the recent floods

South Africans are less than enthused by the announcement and say loadshedding is only suspended because of the ANC conference

JOHANNESBURG - Parts of the City of Johannesburg will be exempt from loadshedding due to the ravaging disaster caused by floods.

The City of Joburg will get a three-day relief from loadshedding due to heavy rains and floods. Images: Fani Mahuntsi

Eskom agreed to a three-day break after the City made a request earlier this week. The City requested the exemption after several power outages were reported due to torrential rains.

According to News24, City Power stated that it received more than 4 000 complaints about power outages from areas such as the larger Roodepoort area, Hursthill, Northcliff and Lenasia.

Roodepoort had the largest number of complaints, with 2 000 calls coming in. City Power stated that it is under a lot of pressure to deal with the multiple power outages and the situation is made worse by loadshedding.

The power utility says the power outages are not only caused by the floods but cable theft, cable fault and vandalism are contributing factors.

According to eNCA, affected Joburg residents are counting their losses as the floods have caused a lot of damage to houses, cars and public infrastructures such as roads and bridges. It has been reported that over 2 000 homes have been affected by the heavy rains and storms.

Check out what South Africans have to say about loadshedding relief:

@GaleA66457124 said:

"Well, we still getting loadshedding. Went off. So, when is it happening."

@gostosoboy said:

"3days with no power failure or cut is a motive for jubilation…"

@jwhitecomb said:

"No, it's because of the ANC that's having a conference at Nasrec.

@TheVic69240634 said:

"Thanks to the conference."

