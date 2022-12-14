André De Ruyter has thrown in the towel as the CEO of the battling Eskom after a rocky term in the position

The Chairperson of Eskom's board, Mpho Makwana is expected to take his place according to sources from the company

South Africans had mixed reactions to the news on social media, with some believing that the worst is coming

André de Ruyter steps down as Eskom's CEO. Image: Waldo Swiegers

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG - André De Ruyter has resigned from his position as Eskom's CEO. It is reported that he informed Mpho Makwana, the chairperson of Eskom's board, that he would be quitting this week.

According to TimeLIVE, two sources close to De Ruyter said that his resignation was supposed to be announced on Thursday, but the news was leaked to the press.

De Ruyter officially started his job as CEO in January 2020, but stepped in early in December 2019 when the country was hit with Stage 6 loadshedding for the first time, reported News24.

During his tenure, he's been investigated for corruption and racism and was cleared of any misconduct.

Makwana will allegedly take over the group's chief executive position after he was appointed as the chair of Eskom's board at the end of September.

South Africans took to social media to share their different opinions.

Lucile Van de Wiele said:

"Can't blame the poor guy! He has been battling all sides. Public and politicians! In other words, the crooks are now fully in charge. Hyenas are circling the Eskom cadaver."

Ike Logic Khethele wrote:

"Long overdue, we suffered a lot because of his incompetence. Good riddance.‍♂️"

Philip Claassen suggested:

"Make Mantashe CEO, he had so much to say, should be an easy fix then."

Phogole Soana stated:

"South Africa, cry my beloved country , the corrupt alliances are done with their wishes."

Moletsane Theteletsa posted:

"Long overdue yerrrrr, we even reached stage 20 something because of him."

Sindi Sehloho added:

"The worse is coming, 24 hours of no electricity."

