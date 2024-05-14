Soshanguve is slowly becoming the crime capital of the country according to residents

In the last four weeks Ditebogo Junuior, and Peter Mashata were violently murdered while Soshanguve Crossing Mall was robbed

Residents are now calling on the government to deploy the SANDF in the area

Soshanguve is slowly becoming a safe haven for criminals who are on a killing spree according to residents. Images: @MDNnews and Ditebogo Phalane

According to residents, Soshanguve has definitely become a gangster's paradise. They have called on the government to deploy soldiers in the area.

In the last week, residents around the area have seen an increase in crime following the death of five year old Ditebogo Junior Phalane and the robbery at Soshanguve Crossing Mall.

Residents call for more visibility

When asked what would help ease crime in the community, Sipho Galela, a Community Police Forum leader in block UU, said President Cyril Ramaphosa should deploy soldiers.

"We are tired of living in fear. It's not starting now, but they have seen how easy it is now to get away with murder and crime. And they will continue; they will not stop now."

Galela said they created a CPF group to patrol the streets against petty crimes.

"We cannot fight people with guns; we are just making sure people are not robbed by small boys who are just trying their luck, but standing against people that can even kill a five-year-old, we stand no chance."

"The president must take back his country, give us the South African National Defense Force, and show us that he cares; this is his moment to garner our votes by acting upon our cries and keeping us safe."

Robbery at Soshanguve Crossing Mall

On Monday, criminals staged an armed robbery at the Soshanguve Crossing shopping centre, which houses the TFG-owned Sportscene store.

MDN News on X reported the incident, sparking outrage among South African citizens who urged the government to deploy special forces to address the high crime rate in the township:

South Africans were not surprised

@bhekezinhle commented:

"Is Sosha taking over as the crime capital ??"

@Ronewa_Mathephe said:

"Soshanguve has become a warzone!"

@CalliePhakathi also said:

"How did this place get so bad?"

@ishy_msipa added:

"Crime is running rampage in Soshanguve these days..and Bheki Cele is quiet as usual."

Peter Mashata dies in Soshanguve in a hail of bullets

Briefly News previously reported that Peter Mashata was well-known as an MC and radio personality, and he recently passed away unexpectedly.

The DJ was in Pretoria, where he met his end, and Gauteng police spokesperson Col. Noxolo Kweza confirmed that it was murder.

The passing of the DJ touched many. Netizens took the time to comment on the post with their messages. They also lamented the violence in Mzansi.

