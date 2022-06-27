The Enyobeni tavern owner is allegedly devastated by the deaths of the 21 teenagers and apologised to their families

The Eastern Cape Liquor board plans to lay criminal charges against the owner and police are investigating the matter

According to the entertainment manager of the tavern, there weren’t enough men on the ground to safeguard the patrons

EAST LONDON - The owner of the Enyobeni tavern allegedly apologised to the families of the 21 teenagers who died at his business premises in Scenery Park on Sunday, 26 June.

The details surrounding the deaths are unclear, however, police are investigating an inquest and the Eastern Cape Liquor board plans to lay criminal charges against the owner.

The Enyobeni tavern owner was left devastated over the deaths of 21 children who died under mysterious circumstances at his business premises. Image: STR/AFP

The tavern will also be temporarily closed. According to SABC News, the entertainment manager of the tavern, DJ Promise Martin, said there weren’t enough men on the ground to safeguard the patrons. He also admitted that the situation was out of control.

The victims were allegedly exposed to a form of hazardous chemicals. Families who believed their children were among the victims visited the mortuary to identify the bodies.

Eastern Cape community safety MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe, who described the incident as a sad day in the province, met with the owner. He said the owner is very much devastated. TimesLIVE reported the owner could not explain how the incident took place.

SA reacts to deaths

Social media users weighed in on the deaths of the 21 youngsters and were disturbed by the incident:

Buhle Sondwana said:

“Gathering from what he is saying, staff/someone from the tavern dispersed spray guns/tear gas to contain the crowd, and the mass which was not in the upper section of the tavern inhaled it. Hence, the mass deaths. They need to account for what they did.”

Fani Didiza commented:

“This province is bewitched. Strange nonsensical events and a high level of incompetence happen there. There is no leadership there.”

Boni Q posted:

“This organiser should be arrested and helping police with investigations not free on the street, what a shame.”

Troy G. added:

“Everything else does not matter, the question is, why were underaged kids doing in a tavern?”

Enyobeni tavern owner gets liquor licence revoked and faces criminal charges after 21 kids mysteriously died

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported the Eastern Cape Liquor Board intends to lay criminal charges against the Enyobeni tavern owner following the deaths of at least 21 teenagers at his tavern on Sunday morning, 26 June. The Liquor Board’s CEO Dr Nombuyiselo Makala says the tavern owner contravened the liquor act by serving alcohol to minors.

As a result, his liquor licence has been revoked. According to SABC News, the Liquor Board’s sentiments are also shared by the National Liquor Traders convener Lucky Ntimane, who says the responsibility for the deaths of the minors lies solely on the Enyobeni tavern owner.

