The Eastern Cape Liquor Board will be pursuing criminal charges against Enyobeni tavern's owner after more than 20 children died at his East London establishment

The Liquor Board has also taken away the owner's liquor licence for serving alcohol to teenagers under the legal age

The parents of the minors are being blamed for the deaths of the children, with many South Africans saying they should have protected their kids

EAST LONDON - The Eastern Cape Liquor Board intends to lay criminal charges against the Enyobeni tavern owner following the deaths of at least 21 teenagers at his tavern on Sunday morning, 26 June.

The Liquor Board’s CEO Dr Nombuyiselo Makala says the tavern owner contravened the liquor act by serving alcohol to minors. As a result, his liquor licence has been revoked.

More than 17 minors died under suspicious circumstances after partying at a tavern in East London over the weekend. Images: STR/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC News, the Liquor Board's sentiments are also shared by the National Liquor Traders convener Lucky Ntimane, who says the responsibility for the deaths of the minors lies solely on the Enyobeni tavern owner.

"These incidents happen way after the closing hours of such a tavern, also that there were underage children in that establishment, this should never have happened. This tavern should be closed," says Ntimane.

Initial speculation surrounding the deaths indicated that minors died as a result of being trampled on during a stampede inside the tavern, however, it was noted that there was no physical evidence on the bodies to suggest that, according to TimesLIVE.

The bodies of the young children were found laying strangely on the ground as though they were dancing before they collapsed. Other bodies were found slumped over chairs and tables.

Reports indicate that 17 minors died inside the tavern while the rest died at the hospital. The youngest child who died at the tavern was 13 years old.

South Africans angered by the deaths of minors

Many South Africans are blaming the parents of the minors for the deaths of their children. They feel the parents should have done more to protect their kids.

Here are some comments below:

@Msawuti said:

"My friend refused his son to go for a sleepover at a friend's place. Apparently, their plan was to go to #EnyobeniTavern. The friend unfortunately is now one of the deceased."

@thegirlnXtdoor5 said:

"Yaz a boring lifestyle will literally save you from a lot of things #EnyobeniTavern"

@nandnz said:

"At the beginning of the month, woke tweeps were bashing a mother who fetched her child at a club around midnight. Today, 22 school kids died in a tavern at Enyobeni in East London. Our parents know what’s best for us, not libertarians in social media, nobody foresaw this but if..."

