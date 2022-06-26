The owner of the Enyobeni tavern where at least 22 people died has promised to cooperate fully with the investigation

He has agreed to close his business until the investigation is concluded, he has no idea what could have caused the deaths

The bodies of the victims have been sent to mortuaries to be identified and autopsies will be carried out to determine the cause of death

EAST LONDON - The Enyobeni tavern in Scenery Park in East London was a tragic scene on Sunday morning, at least 17 people had mysteriously died.

The owner of the tavern has been completely shattered by the event and has no idea what happened or what could have caused the incident.

The Enyobeni tavern owner is devastated by the mysterious death of his patrons. Photo credit: @BlessingsRamoba

He promised to cooperate completely with the investigation. Authorities have advised him to close his business until the investigation is concluded.

eNCA reported that the police are still in the dark as to what caused to many people to die so suddenly.

The victims were young, between the ages of 18 and 20, and their parents and family members are devastated by their loss.

Initial speculation points to some sort of toxic chemical, none of the bodies shows any signs of trauma from a stampede or physical violence.

The incident has made international news and Reuters reported on the incident saying that the bodies have been taken to mortuaries for identification and autopsies will be carried out to determine the cause of death.

22 People left dead in East London tavern, cause of tragedy remains a mystery

Earlier, Briefly News reported that relatives of 22 people who died in a tavern in East London are being prevented from accessing their relatives' bodies. The cause of the tragic death remains a mystery.

Initial speculation has suggested that the patrons of Enyobeni Tavern in Scenery Park died after being exposed to a toxic chemical or a stampede.

However, witnesses have said that the bodies do not show signs of a stampede and at this point the cause of the tragedy is unknown.

