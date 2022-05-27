Three children were allegedly poisoned by their father in Heidelburg, in Gauteng on Thursday, 26 May

The dad gave the siblings energy drinks and two of the kids died while at school and the third child died on the way to the hospital

South Africans are heartbroken by the tragic deaths of the children and have shared messages of condolences to the family

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Police has reported that the father of three children who were killed after drinking energy drinks he had given them, was found unconscious at his home in Ratanda, Heidelburg on Thursday, 26 May.

Police officers went to his house after his children collapsed and died while at school. He was then rushed to the hospital and is currently being kept under police guard.

A Gauteng father is a suspect in the deaths of his three children following their death on Thursday. Image: Getty Images/Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

Brigadier Brenda Muridili says it is believed that the father poisoned his children and they are now investigating a case of murder and attempted murder, according to TimesLIVE. Muridili added that two of the children died on school premises while a third died on the way to the hospital.

A fourth child was taken to hospital and survived the incident and a fifth child came out unscathed because he did not drink the energy drink.

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi set to visit the schools the two kids died at

Following the tragic news of the children's death, the Gauteng MEC for Education Panyanza Lesufi took to social media to share messages of condolences to the family.

Lesufi stated that he plans on visiting the schools the pupils died at as well as visiting the family on Friday, 27 May. He stated that a psycho-social team was sent to the schools on Thursday to offer support to the schools dealing with this tradgey.

South Africans react to the deaths of the three siblings

South Africans have been saddened by the tragic deaths of the three siblings allegedly at the hands of their father. Some people are wondering what the world has come to.

Here are some comments below:

@MadiMadina9 said:

"Saddening indeed. We are fast descending into inhumane standards. Whether it be a result of spousal problems, family disputes and or any other causative factor, let's leave the children out of it, God has a plan for every soul and its period of existence."

@Portiarankoko said:

"May they all rest in peace. Mr Panyaza Sir situations are dire out here. Some people really do try to cry out for help but no one hears and no one listens. Way before he took this drastic step he tried but to no avail."

@GreenMokoto2 said:

"It's so sad, children are innocent people must speak when they have problems, may their beautiful souls rest in eternal peace."

@paul_mutshatshi said:

"This is absolutely traumatic. Losing 3 people in one family at one time is too much. But, did the father kill his children really???"

