Two siblings in eMbalenhle reportedly died after eating a packet of noodles for breakfast

The two were rushed to a local clinic but succumbed before medical assistance could be rendered

eMbalenhle police have opened inquest dockets and are awaiting autopsy results to find the exact cause of death

eMBALENHLE - Two siblings from the eMbalenhle township of Mpumalanga died mysteriously shortly after each consuming a packet of instant noodles on 9 November.

Although the children's deaths are still being investigated after police opened inquest dockets, their mother, Matlatsi Makofane, believes Thato, 9, and, Keamoketswe, 13, may have reacted badly to the noodles they ate.

Ridge Times reported that before leaving for school on the morning of the incident, the two sat down for their noodles breakfast.

Their grandmother, Winnie, confirmed in an interview with the publication that Thato had left the house first, while Keamoketswe stayed back to complete a school assignment.

Sibling found unresponsive at bus stop

He then left for the same bus stop but returned shortly afterward to report that he'd found his sister collapsed to the ground while she waited to get onto the school bus, Winnie told the external publication.

"We were shocked at what was happening. We rushed to the bus stop and found Thato [lying on the ground]," Winnie said.

"We then headed to the nearby clinic where the nurses examined her, but it was too late. She was declared dead."

While the family had taken the nine-year-old girl to the clinic for medical assistance, Keamoketswe was back at home with his two-year-old brother.

On the behest of Matlatsi, a family friend went to the Makofane family home to check up on Keamoketswe but was shocked to find the teenager lying on the floor unconscious once she opened the door.

Family opts not to speculation

The family was immediately notified of the gruesome find. Winnie said the relative who'd taken Thato to the clinic rushed to get Keamoketswe before taking him to the same facility.

However, in a similar unfortunate turn of events, the young boy was also declared dead on arrival. The family has chosen not to speculate on whether the noodles may have contributed to the children's deaths.

The siblings, who were Grade 4 and Grade 7 learners, respectively, at Osizweni Primary School were laid to rest on Sunday, 14 November, where hundreds of people, including learners and teachers from the school gathered to pay their last respects.

The eMbalenhle police spokesperson, Constable Busi Mthethwa, said two inquest dockets were opened due to children dying at separate scenes.

Post-mortems yet to be completed

Speaking to Briefly News, she could not immediately confirm the brand of the noodles but said police were awaiting the results of the autopsy.

"The mother did not mention the brand of the noodles. [However] she said they were bought at Choppies supermarket," said Mthethwa.

"It's possible to get feedback after the post-mortems have been concluded, but it normally takes time. More information may be divulged once I've spoken to the investigating officer handling the case."

In a similar case, EWN reported that the three siblings aged between four months and 11 years reportedly died last weekend after eating noodles bought from a spaza shop in New Brighton.

