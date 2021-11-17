Over the weekend, reports surfaced of body parts that were found in a fridge in Protea Glen, Soweto

A human head, believed to be linked to the remains found in the fridge, has now been discovered in a shallow grave

The suspect was arrested after his girlfriend discovered the remains in the home and contacted the police

SOWETO - On Saturday, a woman's remains were discovered in a fridge in Soweto and now police have confirmed that a human head has been found too. The police have reason to believe that the head that was found belongs to the woman whose body was discovered on the weekend.

Flavio Hlabangwane, a 26-year-old man, has been arrested in connection with the case. His girlfriend was the person who alerted the police to the human remains in his fridge, which she had opened while he wasn't home.

Protea Glen residents have suffered trauma as a result of learning that their neighbour had human body parts in his fridge. The landlord has expressed that he doesn't know how to explain the situation to his family after he was phoned by police to tell him the news, SABC News reports.

Details of the discovery

Brenda Muridili, a SAPS spokesperson, said that the head was found in a shallow grave buried next to the road in Glen Ridge near the R558.

"The skull is linked to the human limbs found on Saturday. These body parts are being connected to a 23-year-old woman from Soshanguve in Pretoria,” Muridili said.

According to eNCA, the deceased's ID was found at the scene, which enabled police to locate her family. A court date has been postponed to next week to allow the accused to seek legal representation.

Reactions to new developments in the case

@NgelosiRoyal said:

"I can’t believe a 26-year-old committed such a horrendous crime."

@GciniweGugu shared:

"Guys we must look after ourselves... I don't understand what world are we living in now..."

@michael_kaniel remarked:

"South Africa 2021 is a series on its own."

@ReboneThe1st said:

"Lord, come and take control."

Soweto man arrested after human remains found in his fridge

On Sunday, Briefly News reported that a Soweto man had been arrested following the discovery of human remains in his fridge. His girlfriend found the body parts when the suspect left his premises to go to the supermarket.

Her frantic calls prompted police to respond. It's believed when police approached the 26-year-old suspect, he stabbed himself with a knife.

The head belonging to the parts was not located at the scene so police started a search while asking the accused for information.

