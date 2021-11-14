A Gauteng man has been arrested after human parts were discovered in his fridge

The suspect's girlfriend made the discovery at his Soweto residence before alerting police

The suspect is currently in police custody and expected to appear in court soon

GAUTENG- A Soweto man has been arrested following the discovery of human remains in his fridge. His girlfriend found the body parts when the suspect left his premises to go to the supermarket.

A Soweto man has been arrested following the discovery of human remains in his fridge. Image: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Her frantic calls prompted police to respond. It's believed when police approached the 26-year-old suspect he stabbed himself with a knife, SABC reports.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili says the body parts will be taken to the forensic lab for further investigation. He also told News 24 the suspect is in custody and will appear in court soon.

Social media users started by the news

Check out some of the social media reactions to the news below:

