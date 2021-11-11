Lawrence Masinge, a personal trainer from Gauteng, was horrifically killed during a Zoom workout session

Masinge's clients, unfortunately, witnessed the whole ordeal and were left horrified by what they saw

Social media users paid their respects to Masinge and called for the death penalty for such heinous crimes

PRETORIA - The murder of a Gauteng fitness coach named Lawrence Masinge was witnessed by his clients during one of his live sessions.

The fitness instructor was reportedly shot and killed on Wednesday night, 10 November during a live Zoom workout class.

A Gauteng personal trainer was brutally murdered on Thursday night. Image: masinge_lawrence

Source: Instagram

According to News24, Masinge's clients headed to social media stating that he was shot in the head while they watched. It is believed that the murder was robbery-related.

The killer was dressed in beige pants and a black shirt and held the weapon in his right hand. There are screenshots that show the suspect pointing the weapon at the instructor's head.

Eyewitness speaks out about Masinge's murder

The South African reports, one eyewitness says she joined the online workout class at around 7.30pm on Wednesday. She added that 36 minutes into the session she heard a loud bang which is believed to have been the first gunshot.

The witness says after the first bang she ran to her laptop screen with her husband, who exclaimed that the instructor was being shot. She says the murderer shot at the instructor multiple times.

She adds that the thug then shot the instructor three more times in the head.

Clients head to social media to share their experience

Some of Masinge's clients headed to social media to share what they witnessed. South Africans were shocked about what happened to the instructor and also reacted.

Here's what they had to say:

@NomfundoP said:

"What a terrible way to go. May he rest peacefully."

@boitumelo7 said:

"May his soul rest in peace ❤This is terrible."

@PuffPuffPass77 said:

"Bring back the death penalty and watch all these horrific crimes disappear. Criminals do not deserve any rights."

