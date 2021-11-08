Tainted noodles have been blamed for the death of three Eastern Cape children on Sunday night

The noodles were bought from a spaza shop by the eldest of the three children and eaten by all three

All three children felt nauseous and were taken to the hospital in private transport on Sumday night

GQEBERHA - Three children have died while in their grandparents' care, allegedly due to food poisoning from tainted noodles.

The children are Sinothando Ngwendu, Olwam Ngwendu, and Athenkosi Ngwendu. Olwan and Athenkosi are siblings, and Sinothando is their cousin.

One of the three children, a girl aged 11, bought the noodles from a spaza shop on Sunday. The three children then ate the noodles once they were cooked.

Three Eastern Cape children have died after eating bad noodles. Image: Luo Xinghan/VCG via Getty Images.

Eastern Cape noodle saga

Later when they were travelling home they started to feel sick. According to EWN, the two eldest children were taken to the hospital after they complained of nausea.

East Coast Radio reports that while the two eldest children, aged 11 and 7, were being driven to the hospital in private transport, they passed away. The youngest child, who was just a baby, died while travelling in a different car on the same route.

Priscilla Naidu, a spokesperson for the Eastern Cape police, has said that a post-mortem will be conducted to ascertain the true cause of death.

South Africa reacts to noodle story

@KaraboPDube asked:

"Which brand of noodles?"

@SS_Tembe enquired:

"What!? Like how were they tained?"

@ZolaZmm shared:

"Is the shop of those people who always make knock off products? Need to to stop buying from these people."

@sakhalwaya believes:

"@SAPoliceService needs to trace this back to the shop from where it was bought and confiscate the entire batch of noodles."

