“Aowa I Drank 6 of Them”: Woolies Recalls Apple Juice Amid Food Safety Concerns

Woolworths SA has recalled a batch of its apple juice cartons amid food safety concerns

The food and retail giant says high levels of the mycotoxin Patulin have unfortunately been discovered in their products

Mzansi was not at all impressed and headed to the comments section to share their reactions

Woolworths SA has had to recall an entire batch of apple juice cartons after it's been confirmed that many of the products may not be safe for consumption. Following routine quality tests, the company says it has detected severely high levels of a certain mycotoxin in the fruit juice boxes.

, the company had this to say:

"Following routine quality tests, Woolworths is recalling Woolworths branded 100% Apple Juice 200ml cartons."

"We are recalling single boxes and six packs with the best before date of 23, 28 and 29 March 2022. It was identified that these products contain levels of patulin above the regulatory limits. Patulin is a naturally occurring mycotoxin commonly associated with apples."

According to the World Health Organisation, extremely high levels of this toxin can cause vomiting, nausea and gastrointestinal disturbances.

Naturally, Mzansi was not at all impressed and headed to the comments section to react. While people were happy they might receive a refund, others wondered what the health consequences might be.

Check out some of the reactions below:

@Rock_sie said:

"First Liqui Fruit now Woolies. Do you have the same supplier as Liqui fruit? Seeing that they also recalled apple juice products amid concerns over mycotoxins."

@krugersville said:

"Aowa banna phela I drank 6 of them yesterday, la nyela I’m calling my lawyer !!!!!"

@MmaMatoko said:

"If already consumed, what must happen now? Both my daughter and niece love this Apple flavour and have drunk it in the past week."

@got_tuck said:

"Surely you do quality checks Before you put products on the shelves? Not after?"

Liqui Fruit recalls batch of drinks after glass particles discovered

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Liqui Fruit has had to recall a whole batch of red grape juice after three customers reported that they had found small pieces of glass inside the cans.

“The investigation as to the root cause and extent of the issue is under way,” a Pioneer Foods spokesperson said on Sunday.

“No-one has been hurt, as far as we are aware.”

Briefly News learned that the company has recalled all the 330ml red grape juice cans as a safety precaution. Whenever a product is recalled it is done in cooperation with the National Consumer Commission (NCC).

Acting consumer commissioner Thezi Mabuza released a statement that the NCC had not yet received an official recall notice but would be keeping tabs on the recall process.

“We urge consumers who bought this product to stop consuming it immediately and return it to the retailer where it was purchased, for a full refund,” she said.

Here are the batch details according to Sowetan Live:

Pioneer Foods product code: 27327

Outer case bar code: 6001240225615

Shrink pack bar code: 6001240225608

Single Unit bar code: 6001240225592 — printed on side of can

With this specific date coding: BB 01.04.2021 C Time and BB 02.04.2021 C Time

