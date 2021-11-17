Senzo Meyiwa's murder case has revealed new details, as the investigation continues seven years on

The South African Police Service believe it was an assassination and not a botched robbery, as they previously thought

The family, friends, and girlfriend of the late Bafana Bafana captain have expressed that the drawn-out nature of the case causes them trauma

26 October 2021 marked the seven-year anniversary of Senzo Meyiwa, the late Bafana Bafana captain. Previously it was believed that the circumstances of his death were a robbery gone wrong, but new details reveal the murder was intentional.

The ongoing nature of this case continues to traumatise Meyiwa's family and friends. The new revelations in the case show that the former captain was assassinated and five suspects have been identified.

According to News24, an affidavit signed by Colonel Bongani Gininda, the lead investigator in the case, was a tool for getting arrest warrants for the suspects.

New details revealed

The hitman in the case has been identified as Fisokuhle Ntuli and he allegedly worked with four other men in carrying out Meyiwa's murder. However, the identity of the person who hired the five men remains unknown.

Ntuli and his co-accomplices have not applied for bail, which has been seen as an admittance of guilt. SAPS are confident in the strength of the case they have built thus far and are waiting for final pieces of evidence to cement their chances at winning the success.

Kelly Khumalo, who was Meyiwa's girlfriend at the time of his death, has said that the event has ruined her reputation both personally and in her career as a singer because many have publicly declared that they suspect her involvement in the case.

Reactions to new developments in the case

@Siga07160980 said:

"We dont trust anything coming from the police at this point."

@TsiripaM believes:

"Saps must be honest to Meyiwa family.If this case is impossible for them to solve,we are tired of affidavits from them."

@ZukzFranco asks:

"There can be no professional hit without a Mastermind. Where is the Mastermind of the hit?"

@PelisaS shared:

"SAPS must just tell us one time if they're not interested in solving this case."

